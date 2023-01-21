Brooke Shields Was Raped Early In Her Hollywood Career: ‘I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out’

Trigger Warning: This story includes sensitive topics that may be difficult for some readers.

Longtime model and TV/movie actress, Brooke Shields has been in the industry for quite some time and has had her share of ups and downs. Sadly, she recently revealed in a shocking new documentary from Paramount Pictures that she was sexually assaulted early in her Hollywood career. Shields revealed heartbreaking details, including his attempt to ‘stay alive and get out’.

The film Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday and received standing ovations for the star. Although the former model won’t reveal the identity of her attacker, she says it was someone she already knew and thought they were meeting to discuss casting her in an upcoming film. The Sahara the actress says in the documentary ( via News 24 ) that the attacker drove her back to her hotel, claiming that he would call her a taxi from her room, only to assault her. After saying no to the attacker, she froze and could only think about staying alive long enough to get out. The actress said:

It was like wrestling… I was afraid of choking or something. I didn’t fight much. I did not do it. I just completely froze. I thought my only “no” should have been enough. And I just thought, ‘stay alive and get out.’

The 57-year-old star goes on to say that her friend and head of security, Gavin de Becker, later informed her, “It’s rape.” However, the actress said it was something she didn’t “want to believe”, so she decided not to talk about the incident until now.

The Wanda Nevada The actress’ account of assault mirrors many other victim stories that have come to light since the #MeToo movement began to gain momentum after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. The story behind the women who broke Weinstein’s story has been told in depth and fascinatingly in the recent critically acclaimed film She says .

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields was directed by filmmaker Lana Wilson (known for the critical well-received documentary about Taylor Swift miss american ). It is set to premiere on Hulu in two parts after its festival wraps. The film documents the saga of Shields’ rise to power from the age of 11 months until today. The film largely deals with the way in which the young actress was sexualized in the cinema, from the age of 12, in pretty babyand perhaps the best known, in The Blue Lagoon.

She was just 14 when she was hired to play the castaway Emmeline in Randal Kleiser’s coming-of-age story. The actress has been very vocal lately as she remembers his difficulties on the film set, mostly catching pneumonia and having to act naked as an underage teenager.

The upcoming documentary is also said to depict the media’s obsession with teenage Brooke Shields’ virginity, her mother’s alcoholism and her first marriage to tennis star Andre Agassi. According to Suddenly Suzanne alum, she felt it was time for her to tell her story but feared being “shut down” and seen as a victim. She continued:

It was the right time in my life to participate in a documentary, but I never wanted to be closed. The industry I worked in really pushes you to be shut down, and I just didn’t want to lose out on it. I didn’t want to become that victim.

It’s unfortunate that the star had to go through such trying life experiences, but one could imagine she feels a sense of relief to finally be able to tell her story. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will be released later this year for anyone with a Hulu Subscription . You can check with CinemaBlend for updates on this. movie release 2023 and more.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available. RAINN is the largest national organization fighting against sexual violence. You can chat with someone now at online.rainn.org or call 800-656-4673.