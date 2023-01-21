Can Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan finally beat Bahubali 2’s record?

Just yesterday, January 20th, Pathaan makers started official advance bookings across India, and the initial response has been thunderous to say the least. The film has already sold over 2,000 tickets in one day. The Pathaan craze is at an all time high and it is only increasing hour by hour. In fact, according to early reports, Pathaan’s advance booking for the first day has already exceeded Rs.15 crores.

Now, after witnessing this overwhelming audience response to the film’s early booking, Pathaan has the potential to break Bahubali: The Conclusion’s record for biggest non-holiday opener, which seemed like a pretty impossible task. for Pathaan just a week ago. The Hindi dubbed version of Bahubali 2 by SS Rajamouli and Prabhas collected Rs. 41 crores on the first day of release and still holds the record for the biggest non-holiday debut. (KGF Chapter 2, War and Thugs Of Hindostan are not included in the list as they were released on holiday)

Read also : Shah Rukh Khan reveals he always wanted to be an action hero

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. The action-thriller which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, hits theaters on January 25. Led by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe.

Much depends on the success of Pathaan for creators as well as Bollywood. For Pathaan’s success will help reduce at least some negative publicity around Hindi cinema and give some confidence to other filmmakers who are also waiting for their big budget films to be released.