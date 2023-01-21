Langford actor returns to the big screen as the lead in a sci-fi horror movie





Langford actor Asher Grayson Percival, 13, is back on the big screen as the protagonist of the sci-fi horror flick Children against Aliens. Grayson plays Jack in the film, which was released in select theaters and on demand Friday, January 20. “It’s about a group of friends who make a wrestling movie together and then aliens attack at a Halloween house party,” Grayson said. “They are attacking from a spaceship that fell into a lake behind the house.” Grayson worked on the film in Halifax for six weeks. “It was one of the best six weeks of my life,” Grayson said. “We shot a lot during the night which was really fun. We always get wet or look wet because we got dragged into the water. It was really cold. Children vs Aliens was written by Jason Eisener and John Davies and directed by Eisener. “The movie got really good reviews overall,” Grayson said. “I don’t read a lot of it though.” Grayson was inspired to start acting professionally after joining a musical theater program while in kindergarten. “That started this whole thing. I really enjoyed that. I’ve also always loved watching movies and wondering what was behind the camera. I thought that was super interesting. He got his first gig as a background actor in the TV series Puppy Academy. “When I had that first opportunity, I jumped at it,” Grayson said. “I think I was around seven or eight years old and since then I just kept moving forward.” The Vic Theater will host a special screening of Children vs Aliens at 7 p.m. on January 29. Grayson will be present at the event to answer questions after the screening. “I’m super excited for this,” Grayson added. “I think the best way to watch a movie like this is in a movie theatre. It makes the movie so good. Tickets can be purchased onlineand none will be available at the door. READ MORE: The Victoria Film Festival attracts moviegoers with a variety of new venues @brendanmayer

