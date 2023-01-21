Sameday Health WeHo celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting





The Sameday Health West Hollywood Clinic celebrated its reopening on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Hollywood. This is Mayor Sepi Shyne’s third ribbon cutting this month where she welcomes a new or returning business to the city. WeHo Chamber CEO Genevieve Morrill and Board Chairman David Wood welcomed the Sameday Health team to the neighborhood with opening remarks. Executive Chamber member Luis Saldana presented the clinic with a dollar for good luck, a tradition that dates back more than 100 years. And Mayor Sepi Shyne presented the leadership team with a certificate of recognition and posed for photos. “It’s exciting to be open in West Hollywood,” said Cynthia Ramirez, director of the clinic in West Hollywood. “It’s a very fun city with so many different backgrounds. It’s fun to be part of a community where we are needed. We have an amazing team of employees who do all this work and we welcome the community to come and visit us so that she can stay healthy. Ramirez says vitamin injections are very popular, as well as weight loss treatments. People also like to have a boost of energy when preparing to travel or working on a film set for long hours. Located at 611 N La Cienega Blvd, Sameday Health offers in-clinic or door-to-door services, COVID-19 PCR testing and rapid antigen testing, STD testing, IV drips and wellness injections, all in the same day. They are known for providing fast, safe and effective comprehensive healthcare. Visit them at: https://samedayhealth.com/. 51 new businesses opened in 2022 according to a West Hollywood City staff report last year. The opening of 17 new businesses is planned for the first half of 2023. Half of the new businesses are restaurants, bars or cafes. Economic and business development staff will continue to work to attract new businesses

to the city, while striving to retain existing businesses. This work will include a

in-depth economic development study that staff will issue a request for proposals

for in December. This study will include an analysis of each of the companies in the city

districts, including current business mix, gaps/unmet demand, and

strategies the city can use to retain and attract more businesses, including small ones

shops and local shops at the service of shops. Along with the economy

development study, the staff will also establish a business round table to provide

comments and information to staff. One way to attract customers is to become a member of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and hold a groundbreaking ceremony to promote a business. Learn more about the Chamber at: https://www.wehochamber.com/

