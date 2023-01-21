Watching the fitness journeys of 3 of Bollywood’s most iconic action heroes





Fitness and the entertainment industry go hand in hand. It’s almost as if having a six-pack and rippling muscles has become a necessity for popular Bollywood performers. It wasn’t the norm in the previous century, but in this new millennium it’s pretty much become a requirement to have a good physique and washboard abs. More so for action stars, who have built a career are muscular and well-built. Let’s see how these celebs keep their chiseled bodies all year round, shall we? Here are some of their secrets: Vidyut Jammwal Contrary to his badass and ruthless real-life action hero image, Vidyut is one of the most humble stars you’ll ever meet. He is a son of the land and a man of the masses. Actor, producer, yogi, martial arts ace and world-class stuntman are just a few of the many hats he wears, and he excels in all of them. He is also an inspiration to many people. He is widely regarded as one of the best martial artists in the world, and he never passes up an opportunity to fill India with pride. This is also due to him being an expert in Kalaripayattu, which is a traditional type of Indian martial art. The guy accomplished everything there was to accomplish, including mind-blowing workouts in tough conditions, push-ups on glass bottles, and climbing a tree while rollerblading. Its catalog is full of adrenaline-pumping action movies that can stand alongside Hollywood’s best. Tiger Shroff This guy really lives up to his nickname because he roars like a tiger when he’s on screen! He was able to carve out his own area of ​​expertise, which includes complex action sequences, flips, stunts, and a wide range of different martial arts. He has everything ! Her Instagram page alone is more than enough to provide you with the daily dose of fitness motivation and gym inspiration you want. Shroff’s enthusiasm for physical activity and mixed martial arts (MMA) as an art form inspired him to launch his own fitness franchise, which he named MMA Matrix. It may be time to subscribe to this subscription! He is responsible for having some of the most successful blockbusters of his career thanks to the top-notch action sequences and challenging stunts he performed in films such as Baaghi, Heropanti and War. Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar is an unbroken powerhouse of skill and hard work; he’s recorded about 150 movies so far, and he’s still counting. This actor proves time and time again that age is just a number; in fact, he seems to be getting younger with every new movie he appears in, giving much younger actors a run for their money. He is the epitome of the term “versatility” and excels in all musical genres. Have you ever thought about the factors that contribute to his agility and activity level? Naturally the state of his physical condition. He is a firm believer in doing everything in the most natural way possible and does not favor methods that include heavy lifting or shortcuts. Kumar started training martial arts at a very young age and has maintained a trim physique ever since. He also continues to keep his physique that way. We just can’t get enough of these dedicated celebrities who exude fitness and motivate us to work towards achieving the figure we’ve always dreamed of on the beach. Keeping a healthy lifestyle is one of the best ways to ensure success, right?

