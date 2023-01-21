Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan who asked why the actor didn’t come out of Mannat | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan has responded to a fan who shared a photo saying he was waiting outside Mannat, the actor’s home in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he hosted an Ask Me Anything session. Shah Rukh wrote, “15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank you for the love and to spread even more fun on Saturday.” (Also read | Advance booking of Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan film sells 2.5 lakh tickets, scheduled for 300 crore opening weekend worldwide) One fan tweeted his clicked selfie outside Mannat and wrote, “@iamsrk #AskSRK waiting kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (was waiting outside why didn’t you come out)?” Shah Rukh replied, “I feel lazy, I want to relax in the yaar bed.” When a fan asked about Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam Khan’s reaction to Pathaan, the actor replied, “He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence. Now, he wants one!!!” A fan asked Shah Rukh if ​​he would visit the Kapil Sharma Show, before the release of Pathaan. Cast members appear on shows for promotions of their movies. Shah Rukh replied, “Bhai seedha cinema hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain.#Pathaan (I’ll come straight to the cinema hall, let’s meet there).” When a fan shared that he lost his job and felt depressed, Shah Rukh replied, “Aur acchi wali job mil jayegi.fikr mat karo. Down ke baad Up aata hain. (You will get a better job.. . don’t worry. Good times come after bad times).” One fan asked, “@iamsrk sir, do you believe in magic?” Shah Rukh said, “I believe in life means I believe in magic!!” Another Twitter user asked, “@iamsrk Have you ever sneaked into a movie theater to watch your own movie and see the fan reaction.” The actor replied, “I haven’t done this in a long time. I haven’t had a release either na.for #Pathaan maybe this is the kind of movie that should be watched in a theater crowded.” When asked by a fan why he always wears cargo pants, Shah Rukh replied, “No more pockets. No more places to carry the world in my pocket!!” When asked if he had watched Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar, the actor replied, “I will watch it soon.” Shah Rukh also revealed that his wife Gauri Khan’s mother loves pineapple on pizza. He said: “Ha ha ha my mother in law loves this!!!” On a fan’s tweet asking the actor to bless their newborn, Shah Rukh said, “My love for Veda.” Concluding his AMA session, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Now it’s time to get back to playing FIFA. Thank you all and I hope you enjoy the film. Those who haven’t received a response don’t worry, imagine abhi baaki hai mother doston #Pathaan.” Shah Rukh fans will see him next in Pathaan against Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It will hit theaters on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

