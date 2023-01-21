If You Ever Want To Make A Hollywood Movie, Let’s Talk: James Cameron At The SS Rajamouli





During his conversion with RR Rajamouli, James Cameron praised RRR’s cinematic structure and also praised music composer Keeravani for his work in the film.

American film veteran James Cameron has offered to support S.S. Rajamouli if he plans to make a film in Hollywood. Rajamouli and RRR Composer MM Keeravani recently met Cameron at the Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA) where the film won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Telugu track Naatu Naatu. In a new clip of their brief encounter, shared by the Telugu blockbuster’s official Twitter account, Cameron told Rajamouli to approach him if he decided to sue Hollywood. “If you ever want to do a movie here, let’s talk about it,” Cameron said. During their conversation, the Avatar the director praised the film’s structure and Rajamouli’s cinematic style. Cameron said: “And the setup… Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story. It’s like all of them are a simple setup. Why he does what he does and the twists and turns and the friendship and finally it gets to a point where he can’t even kill it when the other reverses… It’s so, so powerful. ” Cameron, who saw RRR twice also praised Keeravani for his work on the film. “And you composed [the music], right? Because I saw you at the Golden Globes. The score is quite incredible. Because I like that the music kind of stays out of the way and kicks in and supports when the audience is already feeling something, so that builds the theme. But you use music very differently,” Cameron said. Both Rajamouli and Keeravani were in the United States to attend various international award ceremonies where RRR is nominated in several categories. The film recently won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu, filmed with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The track was also nominated for the Oscar. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is a fictional pre-independence story centered on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/if-you-ever-want-make-hollywood-movie-lets-talk-james-cameron-ss-rajamouli-172287 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos