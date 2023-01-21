Entertainment
The Urgent Need for CBFC Reforms – The New Indian Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, blasted party leaders and workers for making unnecessary comments on irrelevant issues like movies that overshadow the hard work that we do. He asked them to concentrate instead on the work at hand.
This is an important appeal in light of the fact that urgent matters concerning the nation are set aside in unnecessary hubbub for trifles.
Moreover, it is also an indicator of a serious concern in the battle of perception that Bollywood has all but lost over the past few years.
Mumbai’s film industry has constantly been in the eye of a storm of boycotts and bans, the latest to suffer being Yash Raj Films’ big ticket Shah Rukh Khan-starring Pathaan. Things had been coming to a head for a while now, with even regime-aligned film fraternity members feeling the heat and foreign media taking notice of the phenomenon. The normally reluctant Amitabh Bachchan felt compelled to speak about civil liberties and freedom of expression at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival. Suniel Shetty has pleaded for the bullied industry to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
While industry bodies have hailed the Prime Ministers’ statement, acknowledging it as a much-needed relief from the current plight, skeptics like Anurag Kashyap believe it is a case of too little that has come too late and think the crowd has gotten out of control. Even in light of the PMs statement, #BoycottBollywoodForever has been trending on Twitter. Hindu seer Avimukteshwaran and Saraswati formed the Dharma Censor Board to review Bollywood films and monitor any anti-religious content or misrepresentation of facts about Sanatan Dharma.
So, there’s another question: would this decision protect films going forward, or just throw a safety net on Pathaan for now? Either way, it’s up to the film industry to seize this opportune moment and turn the scourge of extra-constitutional censorship gnawing away at it. This should also be an opportunity to re-open the debate and discuss the reforms of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
For several years now the film industry, not just small filmmakers, but even stars, has been brought to its knees by fringe elements who seem to operate beyond the sanctity of the censorship certificate and machinery rule of law and order. Films have been threatened with banning despite Censor Board clearance. In fact, the biggest movies and stars have been left more vulnerable to these attacks because of the big bucks rolling in them.
Karan Johar was forced to go on the defensive in a video for his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) which was targeted for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in a small role. He had to bow upon the release of Wake Up Sid (2009) over objections to the use of the word Bombay instead of Mumbai.
TV Series Govind Nihalanis Tamas (1988), Hansal Mehtas Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! (2000), Rahul Dholakias Parzania (2005), Alankrita Srivastavas Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016), Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Padmaavat (2018) have all faced the wrath of crowds in the name of presumably reprehensible portrayal of community, religion or politics. . While the Uttar Pradesh government shut down Prakash Jhas Aarakshan (2011), Madhur Bhandarkars Traffic Signal (2007) was not shown in Himachal Pradesh. Countless Public Interest Litigation (PIL) have been filed against Ashutosh Gowarikers Jodhaa Akbar (2008). The Supreme Court had to be moved after Vishwaroopam (2013) was blocked by the government of Tamil Nadu and The Da Vinci Code (2006) was banned in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Nagaland and Mizoram.
Apart from reassurance and insurance against the mandate of trigger-happy fringe groups, there is also the urgent need for a long overdue overhaul of the CBFC. While the Film Certification Appeal Tribunal (FCAT) – the important statutory body that heard appeals from filmmakers/producers aggrieved by the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) – was unilaterally abolished last year, the recommendations of the The 2016 Shyam Benegal committee, which the government promised to set up, appears to have been shelved.
Both the Benegal Committee and the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee in 2013 had suggested moving away from censorship towards age-based rating/rating standards for films. This gradual measure can go a long way in helping the industry breathe easy and restore its optimistic spirit to creativity and health. Is the latest announcement just words, or is there a chance for positive action?
Namrata Joshi
Consulting Editor
