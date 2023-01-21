Actor Julian Sands missing: Avalanche risk as aerial search resumes for missing actor





Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California? Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Ground crews are still unable to continue their search for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area. Mr. Sands, 65, was reported missing while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday as the search for local authorities continues by helicopter and drones weather permitting. The aerial search is resuming, but we have not yet been able to resume a ground search due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches, said Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the county sheriff’s department. of San Bernardino. BBC friday. She said there was still no date set for when they would start again. In other news, the phone belonging to Mr Sands appears to show he was heading for a mountainous area in Southern California on the day he was reported missing. The search has intensified of late as authorities use cellphone forensics to help locate the actor. Key points Show last update



1674336625 The climate crisis could be a factor in Sands’ demise. Extreme winter conditions are becoming more common in the Golden State, reports Josh Marcus. Graig GraziosiJanuary 21, 2023 9:30 p.m. 1674322205 ‘Please let it be alright: Friends fear UK actor Julian Sands is missing The 65-year-old man was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday evening, with a search by local authorities continuing over the weekend. You can read a summary of the messages here: Emily AtkinsonJanuary 21, 2023 5:30 p.m. 1674318605 ICYMI: Julian Sands’ car discovered as search for missing actor continues A car believed to belong to Julian Sands has been found by crews during a search operation for the missing British actor. This footage shows the scene in Mount Baldy, California, as the vehicle was towed away as authorities continued the search. Mr. Sands, who starred in The Killing Fields and A room with a view has been missing since Friday, January 13. According to local reports, the 65-year-old was hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains. Emily AtkinsonJanuary 21, 2023 4:30 p.m. 1674315005 Last photos actor Julian Sands sent his grandson from the top of a snowy mountain As the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains enters its sixth day, harrowing photographs he sent to his grandson show him relaxed and happy as he climbs high above the clouds. Mr. Sands, who has appeared in more than 150 films and television series, including A room with a viewsent the photos of him climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September. Jane Dalton has this exclusive report: Emily AtkinsonJanuary 21, 2023 3:30 p.m. 1674311405 Friends of Julian Sands concerned about whereabouts of dazzling actors Messages of hope, concern and prayer have been shared online by friends of late actor Julian Sands, described by insiders as an adventurer in everything he does. The Reverend Richard Coles called Mr Sands, 65, dazzling as he said he was praying for his safe return. I knew #JulianSands kinda back in the 80s when his brother shared a mouse infested apartment with my best friend, he wrote on Twitter. He was so dazzling and delicious and everyone who loves him is beside themselves with worry. British film producer Cassian Elewes also shared a heartfelt message. He posted: I know since Friday that my friend Julian Sands disappeared on mt baldy. I am devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I said many prayers. Emily AtkinsonJanuary 21, 2023 2:30 p.m. 1674307829 ICYMI: Federal agencies join search for missing British actor Julian Sands Federal agencies have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help locate the British actor, local police said. National and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, a week after the actor was first reported missing in the mountains of Southern California. No deadline to call off search for Julian Sands, authorities say

Julian Sands: Chronology of the disappearance of missing actors The British star is believed to have been somewhere on California's popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet in 4.5 miles to the highest peak of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California?

