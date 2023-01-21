Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti ‘Was So Quiet’ During Magazine Photoshoot | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra opened up about her surrogacy journey with singer-husband Nick Jonas in a new interview. Much to everyone’s surprise, due to the couple’s tendency to keep their family life private, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was featured in the magazine’s photo shoot, where the two wore red dresses. Their looks were curated by Priyanka’s personal stylist, Law Roach, who opened up about working with Malti, her youngest client, in a new interview. Read also : Priyanka Chopra Poses With Malti For Magazine, Recalls Premature Birth Complications In a photo from British Vogue’s February 2023 cover photoshoot, Priyanka Chopra posed barefoot in a red midi dress worn with a statement choker. Priyanka kept her daughter Malti close to her chest and hugged her, showing off her baby red dress as she turned her back to the camera while modeling with her mother. Speaking of Malti, celebrity stylist Law Roach said the baby, who turned one this month, was “so quiet” on set, but when asked to pose she would “just smile”. (Malti) was ready to play! She was so calm, but when asked to do anything, she just smiled, Law Roach told British Vogue in a new interview. Speaking of the mother-daughter photo, one of the most striking images from Priyanka’s latest magazine shoot, he said: It’s art. The stylist, who has worked with celebrities like Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya and more, also added that he wanted Priyanka and Malti’s picture to be “enlarged and framed” to hang in their home from Los Angeles. In January last year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas shared a simple, photoless post celebrating Maltis’ arrival, writing, We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much. While their Instagram post garnered millions of likes, many were quick to voice their opinions on the couples’ choice of surrogacy. In her new interview for British Vogue, Priyanka said she witnessed accusations of ‘outsourcing’ her pregnancy and ‘renting’ a womb, among other things. I developed tough skin when people talk about me, she said, adding, But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, keep her out of it. I know what it’s like to hold her little hands when they try to find her veins. So no, shes not going to be gossip.

