Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Tatyana Ali returns in Reboot season 2 Original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Tatyana Ali will appear in Season 2 of Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of Will’s story, Bel-Air.



The prince of Bel-AirTatyana Ali is set to appear in Bel-Air season 2 as a sympathetic English teacher to her former character, Ashley, now played by Akira Akbar. Bel-Air, based on Morgan Cooper’s short film of the same name, offers a re-imagining of the original beloved sitcom that aired on NBC for 6 seasons from 1990-1996, now set in modern Bel Air and following the complex of Will (Jabari Banks) travels from the streets of West Philadelphia to the home of his loved ones in one of Los Angeles’ most affluent suburbs. Following the success of Bel-Air season 1, which became the most-streamed original series on Peacock, the streaming service announced the return of Will and his family in season 2 of the show, which is set to premiere next month. VIDEO OF THE DAY The latest trailer for Bell tune season 2, aired by Peacockrevealed The prince of Bel-Air actor Tatyana Ali in a recurring role on the reboot. Ali appears in the middle of the trailer as Mrs. Hughes, Will’s cousin Ashley’s kind English teacher, played by Akbar. Ms Hughes and Ashley are set to develop a strong relationship throughout Bel-Air season 2 once Hughes takes a special interest in his student’s life after noticing his unique talents. Related: Bel-Air Finale Hints at Fresh Prince Season 4’s Philly Twist Repeat

Why Tatyana Ali’s return is important for Bel-Air Ali’s return to the franchise that saw her rise to fame is a pleasant surprise for fans of the original sitcom and the dramatic reboot. The actor’s story in season 2 of Bel-Air opposite Akira’s portrayal of Ashley is particularly notable considering Ali herself originated the role in The prince of Bel-Air. Despite the distinctly different tone of Bel-Air, the show continually pays homage to the sitcom that inspired it and maintains the connection between the reboot and the original. Along with Will Smith’s role as one of the show’s executive producers, Ali’s return to Will’s story makes the bond between the two related shows stronger than ever in Season 2. Everything We Know About Bel Air Season 2 Bel-Air Season 2 is expected to pick up where Season 1 left off. After Will’s father returns after a 13-year absence and learns that Will had been lied to by the important adults in his life for years, including his mother, Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil, he finds himself at a crossroads. paths. As he faces the complicated decision of whether to stay in Bel Air with the family that took him in or resume a nebulous but independent life in Philadelphia, the stakes have never been higher and the future of Will n has never been so uncertain. Season 2 of the show should see Will navigate the complexities of rebuilding trust with his family and finding harmony within the home of Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil. While Will is supported by Carlton (Olly Sholotan), with whom his bond only grows, Season 2 will also follow Hillary’s (Coco Jones) rise as an influencer and how her online activities affect her life. real, especially his relationship with Jazz (Jordan L .Jones). To see how Will’s journey continues to evolve, Bel-Air Season 2 will premiere on Peacock on February 23. Next: Everything We Know About Bel-Air Season 2Source: Peacock

