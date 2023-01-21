Hollywood wanted Anne Heche to be silent about her sexuality

It has been less than a year since Anne Heche succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident and passed away, and in a few days one of her latest projects will be made public.

The actor’s still-unfinished memoir is set to hit stores next week, and ahead of the title’s release, excerpts have been shared with the media, including one detailing how his gay love was received in Hollywood.

In the memoir, titled call me Anne, the actor describes a scene that shows how difficult life was for LGBTQ talent in Hollywood who were open about their sexuality just a few decades ago. Heche details an encounter she had with director Ivan Reitman and fellow actor Harrison Ford while they were all working on the film Six days, seven nights one of his biggest roles in which his relationship with Ellen DeGeneres played out not so positively.

Here is the excerpt, first shared by Peoplefull :

“In 1997 I started a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and was on set of my first lead role in a big budget movie, Six Days, Seven Nights. I was called into my co- star Harrison Ford during a lunch break during the first week of filming. I was greeted by the sight of director Ivan Reitman and Harrison sitting on one of the two white leather sofas. I sat hesitantly on the white leather sofa opposite.

They had seen the evening news. Rumors swirled that Ellen and I were pregnant. Our “pregnancy” was everywhere. They showed me this as proof of why this openness about my relationship was becoming a pain in the ass for them. Why, asked Ivan, can’t I be like Jodie Foster? (I didn’t know what that meant. “Everyone knows,” he explained, “it’s ‘her sexuality.’ She just doesn’t talk about it.”)

I thought it was strange that someone thought I could get pregnant with a woman so quickly, but even stranger that they cared so much about the perception that I was going to ruin a movie that hadn’t even been made?

The most devastating thing of all, through it all, from the first week with Ellen to writing my first book, Call Me Crazy in 2001, was that no one bothered to ask me questions. on this subject. No matter how many articles were written about me, no one asked me why I did what I did. What was the force which would have pushed a human being to risk all that one had promised to him, all his career? Why? Why would I do that?

Since no one asked, I’ll tell you why. Because I had lived in a family built on lies. My father hid his sexuality all his life. When I met Ellen and she was open and honest about her sexuality, that was the most attractive and seductive quality I’ve ever seen in a person. I was mesmerized by her honesty, and that’s why she was the first and only woman I fell in love with. I was in love with someone who chose to leverage her very public persona to support the cause she stood for, which was LGBTQ+ rights for everyone on the planet who wanted them.

Love has become my destiny.

Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years in the ’90s before going their separate ways. For much of the later part of her career, Heche struggled with various health issues, and her career never rebounded from her very public romance with the future daytime TV host.







The actor was killed after being involved in a series of car accidents in Los Angeles in August 2022. She eventually fell into a coma and was placed on life support for a time before her family decided to let her pass.