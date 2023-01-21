KASU’s Bluegrass Monday will feature Monroe Crossing | Culture & Leisure

Monroe Crossing will perform a concert of bluegrass music on Monday, January 23 at 7 p.m. at the Collins Theater, located at 120 West Emerson St. in downtown Paragould.
The concert is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM.
Named after Bill Monroe, known as the creator of bluegrass music, Monroe Crossing plays traditional bluegrass music, gospel songs, original melodies and their own unique arrangements from a style of music other than bluegrass , such as classic country music or rock. and roll.
Over the past 20 years, the band has performed over 2,000 shows at bluegrass festivals, churches and venues across the country. In addition to tours across the United States, they have also toured across Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia.
Monroe Crossing has recorded 17 CDs and produced a concert DVD. The band released a CD in 2015 which included music recorded live from past Bluegrass Monday performances.
Minnesota-based Monroe Crossing are the only bluegrass band to be named Artist of the Year by the Minnesota Music Academy. The group has also been inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and received numerous awards from the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association (MBOTMA).
In 2007 and 2014, the band received the prestigious invitation to perform at the official showcase concert at the annual convention of the International Bluegrass Music Associations.
Lisa Fuglie is a founding member of Monroe Crossing. She plays fiddle, guitar and mandolin and is the band’s lead vocalist. She grew up in Nigeria and discovered bluegrass music through the records of Bill Monroe.
Fugile has also performed with bands The Hers, The Outskirts and The Deadly Nightshade Family Singers. Additionally, she received a Minnesota State Arts Board Folk Arts Fellowship to study violin with Bill Hinkley, an acclaimed musician from Minnesota.
Matt Thompson of Mankato, Minnesota plays mandolin and fiddle and is a founding member of the band. He is a former winner of the MBOTMA Mandolin Player of the Year Award. Thompson has played bluegrass music in many bands over the past 30 years, including True Blue, a band that appeared on Garrison Keillors A Prairie Home Companion, a nationally broadcast public radio show.
Mark Anderson plays bass in the band. His first musical experience was playing in alternative rock bands, but his musical tastes changed drastically after he was introduced to bluegrass music in 1995. Anderson is known for the energy and humor he brings to performances Live from Monroe Crossings.
Another founding member of the band, Anderson wrote original songs for the band which appear on their CDs.
Derek Johnson sings and plays guitar. Similar to Anderson, his early musical experiences were in rock-and-roll bands, but he too discovered a love for bluegrass music. Before joining Monroe Crossing in 2011, Johnson co-founded the High 48s Bluegrass Band, a band that released four CDs, toured nationwide, and won the prestigious Rocky Grass Bluegrass Band Competition in 2008.
Graham Sones plays banjo for the band. He played Earl Scruggs-style banjo for over four decades. In addition to several stints at Monroe Crossing, he has also worked with DriveTime, No Grass Limit and the Tony Rook Band.
Admission is $10 per person, payable cash at the door the night of the concert. Anyone 18 and under will be admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Bluegrass Mondays is a non-profit event, and 100% of ticket proceeds go to the artists.
Bluegrass Monday concerts are held on the fourth Monday night of each month. KASU is the public media service of Arkansas State University broadcasting at 91.9 FM and streaming on a variety of online platforms.