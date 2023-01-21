Entertainment
How Robert Downey Jr. and Others Influenced Kang the Conqueror to Join Marvel
Jonathan Majors has revealed that it was other Marvel actors, like Robert Downey Jr., who inspired him to take on his role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.
The actor made his first appearance in a Marvel project during the finale of Loki in 2021, where he embodies the mysterious One Who Remains. The majors will then be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhere he will make his debut as the infamous Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next major threat.
Accepting a multi-project arc in the MCU can seem like a daunting prospect, especially since many Marvel actors don’t have a clear idea of the overall plans for their characters.
However, it seems Majors explained that he had no hesitation in accepting Kang’s role as a big part of his future.
Why Jonathan Majors took on the role of Kang
Talk to Deadline in an interview, Jonathan Majors compared the MCU to “best acting school in the world for adults”:
“When I was 21, I researched what was the best acting school in the world for adults. I ended up going to Yale, after researching the alumni and the work they were doing, this whole universe, no pun intended. When I had the opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I checked out the same book.”
Majors said he saw Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as “Dean” and cited actors like Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo as examples of incredible alumni:
“Kevin Feige is the Dean, the James Bundy of Yale. Principals are faculty and staff, and students? Robert Downey Jr. Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston. So many others. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of of this together?”
The actor said he was unaware of Marvel’s plans for Kang but knew he would “to have the opportunity to work with great actors”:
“I didn’t know at first that Kang was going to do what he does in Quantumania. But I knew I was going to have an opportunity [to] working with great actors.”
Majors also highlighted his role in San Francisco’s Last Black Man like the thing that caught Marvel’s attention:
One of the things we talked about [about] before, about Dreams Magazine being a role of legitimization, I was here four years ago to San Francisco’s Last Black Man. I had a small body of work, but that’s what prompted the MCU to call my agent and try to have a relationship with me.
The MCU acting school
These days, it’s harder to find an actor who hasn’t been in the MCU. While some of the originals like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have since left their Marvel roles, new stars are joining Marvel projects every day. It’s no surprise, then, that Majors was drawn to the MCU because of its incredible repertoire of talented actors.
Majors has previously said there are no downsides to being in a superhero movie, so he clearly has no regrets about his choice to play Kang the Conqueror.
That’s a good thing considering Kang’s role in the MCU is just getting started. After Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaThe majors will likely have an even bigger role to play in the next avengers subtitled movie The Kang Dynastyafter its fearsome Marvel villain.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania theatrical release on Friday, February 17.
