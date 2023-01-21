Hugh Jackman Shares Logan’s Director’s Reaction When He Learned The Actor Will Reprise Wolverine For Deadpool 3





Fans of Hugh Jackman and his portrayal of Wolverine were blown away when Ryan Reynolds dropped the bombshell in which Jackman would reprise his role. Dead Pool 3. This happens despite the fact that the character died in Logan. One would imagine that those involved in the character’s epic conclusion might have a problem with the character’s ending being undone, but Jackman says that Logan director James Mangold was actually pretty cool about the comeback. Speak with Empire ( via ComicBook.com ), Hugh Jackman was asked about the conversation he had with James Mangold when he said Loganthe director of his intention to return. Jackman said Mangold had no problem with that, especially after being assured that Wolverine wouldn’t come back from the dead. Jackman said… He was actually really cool about it. I told him it was before our movie, so I wasn’t going to mess it up with my claws sticking out of the grave. He was relieved. It was clarified shortly after the original Dead Pool 3 announces that the film was to take place before the events of Logan. Since this movie took place in the future, and significantly in the future compared to the rest of the x-men franchise timeline, it’s honestly not that hard to define this as an additional adventure for the character that took place before the end. Honestly, if Dead Pool 3 was literally going to bring Logan back to life, there’s probably a lot of people other than James Mangold who would have a problem with that. Logan is generally considered one of the best comic book movies ever made and a fine finale to Jackman’s time with the role. Undoing that would almost certainly have upset fans. That said, seeing Wolverine and Deadpool together in a movie is something fans have wanted to see for a long time, so there’s sure to be some excitement surrounding this one. Jackman and Reynolds have an incredibly close relationship and an incredibly hilarious relationship that is sure to result in a movie like no other. It will certainly set a very different tone for Wolverine’s return than the dramatic and emotional Logan. The only thing the two films will have in common is an R rating. Dead Pool 3 is currently slated for November 2024, which means the movie should start filming later this year. The movie will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts for both characters, so it should be interesting to see how that’s handled, assuming the plan isn’t to just ignore the whole thing and let the movie be completely ridiculous.

