Hollywood Lace Recognized as Most Natural Men’s Hair System by Hair Direct Customers





Bleached knots on the front part only competitors knots unbleached Hair Direct ceased operations in September 2022 and many of the company’s customers have turned to Hollywood Lace for continued support. HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Hollywood lace is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the #1 Most Natural Men’s Hair System by former Hair Direct consumers. Hollywood Lace is an online manufacturer and retailer of mens 100% undetectable toupees and hairpieces. For the past 15 years, the company has brought remarkably natural hair and hair systems to consumers who desire fuller hair, style and shape for a variety of different and personal reasons. Recently, Hollywood Lace was hailed as the most natural looking men’s hair system by Hair Direct customers. In September 2022, Hair Direct went out of business, leaving the company’s customers lost and unsure where to go for their hairpieces and hairpieces. Ultimately, due to Hollywood Laces’ impeccable reputation in the industry, 10,000 Hair Direct customers turned to the company for support through this difficult process. When we learned that Hair Direct was leaving the industry, we knew we had to step in and help the thousands of men who couldn’t find where to buy natural hair systems online, said Hollywood Lace Founder William Richter. We have therefore decided to offer these customers an unprecedented 15% discount on all their orders with the promo code HD15 which is still valid today. Thanks to our efforts, outstanding customer service and very popular toupees and hairpieces, these customers cannot say enough positive things about our company and it is quite humbling to hear. We invite all former Hair Direct customers who are still looking for the ultimate hair solution to visit our site and check out our rave reviews. In addition to this remarkable customer-focused approach, what also sets Hollywood Lace apart from the competition is its proprietary bleaching and tangle-concealing technique that delivers a 100% undetectable hairline recognized worldwide. Now men and women have easy, online access to the world’s lightest and most natural hair replacement systems, toupees and hairpieces. For more information on Hollywood Lace, or to place an order, please visit www.hollywoodlace.com. About the company Hollywood Lace was founded by a group of toupee wearers who were unhappy with the time it took to order and receive their hairpieces, the lack of professional customer service, and the inconsistent quality of toupees received. As a result of their experiences, they made the decision to invest in their own hairpiece manufacturer, which gave them control over quality, customer service, production time and costs. With the support of innovators in the industry, Hollywood Lace has been able to grow its premium hairpieces and Invisible Knots Hair System brand.

