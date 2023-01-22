Peter Parker Actor Yuri Lowenthal Teases Sequel’s ‘Amazing’ Scale (Exclusive)





Insomniac games’ Spider Man blew us all away when it released in 2018, with a subsequent PlayStation 5 remaster and spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, proving equally spectacular. With that in mind, excitement for the sequel to come, Spiderman 2is naturally high. We haven’t seen any of this beyond a brief cinematic teaser (which confirmed Venom’s plans and Kraven the Hunter to appear), but it was recently confirmed that the game will be released this fall. Earlier this week, we spoke to Yuri Lowenthal about his standout role as Mon El in Legion of Super-Heroes. We’ll bring you our full conversation with him in a few days, but while we had voice actor Peter Parker on the phone, we had to ask him if he could share anything about Spiderman 2! “I still have a bit to do. It’s a huge game, so I’m still working a bit.” Lowenthal confirmed.“I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about it. Obviously I can’t really speak to the game, but I’ll tell you it’s amazing.” “I’m so excited for you to play there. They know they’ve got big shoes to fill in the last two games and they did. [Laughs]”, He continued. “I just can’t wait for people to play it.” As expected, it looks like the sequel will be even bigger than its predecessor, which we anticipated with Peter Parker and Miles Morales likely to be playable characters. It’s certainly not uncommon for work to still be going on this far away from the game’s release, and we’re glad Lowenthal has faith in Spiderman 2 will hit stores this fall. The prolific actor also opened up about his webslinger’s appearance in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse‘trailer and poster, and you can get the full story about it here. Legion of Super-Heroes is set to release on February 7.

