Is this the best shawarma in Los Angeles?

Among the benefits of having a community of Lebanese friends is the fact that when they return to Los Angeles after a visit to Lebanon, they invariably show up with an edible gift: snacks mixed with nuts, a local tradition which began centuries ago via land and sea trade routes. ; canned pastries from one of Beirut’s many confectioneries; primo zaatar from Goodies, the chic gourmet market in the city, or a spice mix made by a relative; a reserve of extra-buttered pine nuts. These gestures are part of their cultural DNA.

The other week a friend kindly dropped off baklava and other desserts. Oh by the way, he said, you should check Hollywood Shawarma. New owner. He is Syrian. I think it’s the best shawarma in LA right now.

Syrian cuisine was already on my mind. This Week in Review is all about Nawal, a weekend backyard pop-up in Solano Canyon near Dodger Stadium. The Armbay brothers and Dotee Zakaria, along with their cousin Danny Zakaria, serve an extra-soothing version of fatteh, along with a few other breakfast dishes and wraps, from a window cut out in the wooden fence surrounding the house where Dotee and his family live. .

Family history is as complex as food. Armbay and Dotee adapt Syrian recipes from their mother, Nawal, although both parents are Circassians by heritage. Their journey underpins the brothers’ momentum to create their weekly pop-up. I am very happy for a weekly destination for intimate fatteh and equally curious to see how the direction of the brothers’ Syro-Circassian cuisine will continue to evolve.

Fatteh, center and other Syrian-inspired dishes at the weekend Nawal pop-up. (Oscar Mendoza / For the Time)

Fatteh is to breakfast what shawarma is to late night food. Adham Kamal, who took over Hollywood Shawarma just over a year ago, grew up in As-Suwayda (sometimes also spelled Sweida) in southwestern Syria, about 70 miles south of Damascus and near from the Jordanian border. Kamal has worked at shawarma stalls since he was a teenager. Before arriving in Los Angeles in 2021, he lived and made shawarma in Venezuela, where Syrians have migrated and created a community since the late 19th century.

The Hollywood Shawarma menu is stripped down to its classic essentials. Kamal stacks two variations of meat on vertical rotating spits: lamb and beef (the combination is lahme in Arabic) and chicken. Marinades and spices make shawarma. Kamal won’t share all of his secrets, but he constructs his seasoning from traditional baharat, a hot and tangy spice blend that typically includes black pepper, coriander, cinnamon, cumin, and cardamom. Lemon and garlic infuse the chicken.

Each has traditional sauces: tahini-based tarator for lamb and beef, toum (whipped garlic sauce) for chicken.

This is the best shawarma I have tasted in Southern California and I have been looking for several years to find a place that would bring me back regularly. Kamals’ versions are straightforward in their delight. Each serving has the required mix of lush, crispy bits; the meats are wrapped with their appropriate sauce, tomato slices and pickles for acidity and crunch. A key move: Kamal finishes the wraps on the griddle, flipping them until golden brown and crackling.

Your toughest choice, if you’re not deciding between lamb or chicken and sharing one of each with someone, is the size of your order. There are three options: a hand-stuffed pita or 12- and 24-inch versions that come with usable fries.

More than one friend in the Arab world asks for their shawarma to be rolled up on one side of the pita only. It’s a question of proportions. A shawarma wrap is not a burrito. It was designed to be compact and intense in flavor. Kamal gladly does a one-sided wrap. I now prefer it that way too.

The biggest variations are made using a familiar Los Angeles team of large, thin flour tortillas. They admirably replace khubz, the paper bread traditionally used for shawarma. Word of mouth about Kamal’s arrival has been strong in the local Arab community, and Kamal is planning a second location; he invested in equipment to make khubz on a saj (a domed griddle; the word can also refer to the bread it is made on).

The chicken shawarma combo with fries, toum (garlic sauce) and pickles at Hollywood Shawarma. (Bill Addison/Los Angeles Times)

No need to wait for new khubz: go discover the talents of Kamals now. If I’m hungry, I can polish one of each shawarma wrap. I like them both almost equally, although if I ordered one I’d go for lamb and beef; the earthy tarator seeping among the meat and contrasting with the pickles is deeply satisfying.

On the weekends, Kamal keeps his business located near the intersection of Hollywood and Vine, next to a tattoo studio and a juice bar. The Peggy Lees Walk of Fame star is right out front open until 3am. Shawarma is not just for the wee hours. He lifts the door on the stand at 1 p.m. every day. I’ve been among the first in line lately. The spits have turned and the shawarma is already crispy.

