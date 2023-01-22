Director Veerle Baetens of Sundance Drama ‘When It Melts’ on Young Cast

Versatile Belgian actress Veerle Baetens, known for her incandescent turn as a bluegrass singer mom whose daughter falls ill in Oscar-nominated ‘The Broken Circle Breakdown’, joins the Sundance World Feature Competition with her provocative feature debut, “When It Melts,” an unflinching portrait of the lasting impact of untreated trauma. Film screenings January 21.

What inspired you to adapt Lize Spit’s award-winning novel “The Melting”?

At first, it was an offer made by a producer. I read the book and was touched by young Eva’s desire to be valued, to be loved. With the adult Eva, I felt sorry, but I found her difficult to grasp and therefore fascinating. I know people who were silenced and later silenced themselves. By making this film, I wanted to get closer to understanding people who have buried their pain deep within themselves, where no one can see it and where it silently hollows them out. … It’s a story of revenge on a human scale.

What were the challenges in adapting the book?

It was not easy. The book is written in three timelines and we’ve narrowed them down to two. It was about distilling the most important elements. It took us in total, with breaks of course, six years. Co-writer Maarten Loix and I wanted every character and their decisions to be human, and in a way that was even understandable. Additionally, we made Eva a more active character. Finally, the book deals with sensitive subjects and it took us a long time to find the right balance of how far to go.

You have found really convincing young performers.

None of the child actors, with the exception of young Tess (Eva’s little sister) had any acting experience. The casting was very long and very intense, but a great experience. First they sent tapes. We narrowed them down and invited some to do a face-to-face audition. Again, we reduced [the field] and began auditioning in the form of workshops. They had acting lessons/games for a whole day where you could see them starting to relax and pick things up, really play with each other. They were going home, having learned something. Each time the group got smaller and smaller until the final cast was formed.

With the final cast, we continued to do workshops on acting, not using scenes from the film, but scenes that somehow touched/dealt with the same topics. Like scenes from “Lord of the Flies”, “Goonies”, “Girl Interrupted”, “American Beauty”, “Stand by Me” and so on. We spent a lot of time together so that trust was established between them and us. I didn’t really start rehearsing scenes for the film with them until a few weeks before shooting.

“When it melts” by Veerle Baetens. Photos courtesy of Sundance Institute

How did you prepare the children to shoot the traumatic event that haunts Eva’s life?

The children themselves call it the scene, the sword of Damocles suspended above their heads. It was of course a big thing. For starters, at the time of filming, they were all over 14 years old. Rosa, who plays Eva, was actually 16 at the time. She is the oldest of the group. We were lucky to find such a talent who looked like she was under 13 and yet of an age where she could have a real conversation about it, think about it. Not only that, she had read the book before coming to the audition.

I insisted that someone attached to the project know about the trauma. The psychologist was already involved in the final stage of the casting process. When we finally had our cast together, we spoke with the kids and their parents. We read the script together and talked about their fears, their own lives and experiences and of course the scene. The psychologist pointed out what we should pay attention to for each child. The filming of the scene was scheduled at the end of filming so that they would have all the time possible to be together, to become a close-knit and loving group.

We had three days to shoot it, so time to do it in the smoothest way possible. Rosa received an in-ear earphone. I was talking to him while filming the scene and telling him a story with different connotations. Also, when she was alone in the picture, all the other actors walked out of the room.

The psychologist was on set during the filming of this scene and after each take, she would take them for games like Tetris or to cut fruits like ninjas or something like that. Anything to make their minds work in a different way than they just felt. Apparently, that’s how you prevent trauma from setting in. Of course, it was intense; heavy for all the actors. But because there was trust, professional advice and follow-up, it was handled in the best possible way.

What surprised you most about making your first feature film?

That felt good. As an actress, you are always in a fragile position, always dependent on the opinions of others and you need a sense of security to be able to do this job. It was good that I knew that and could be the one trying to provide that, so the cast could give their best. I felt like a parent, very focused, very passionate.

What’s next for you? Do you want to continue writing and directing? What is your next acting job?

Oh yes! I am currently discussing the rights to adapt a play with an English author. I can’t say more about it, but I’m very happy to dive into it shortly. I don’t know what my next acting job will be. I was so busy finishing the movie that there was no time to play. But I can’t wait to dive into a game soon.