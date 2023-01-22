Brendan Fraser named Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards





This is a carousel. Use the Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 3 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show more Show less 2 of 3 PA Show more Show less 3 of 3 Stage Actor and resident of Bedford, NY Brendan Fraser won Best Actor at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards last week for his performance as Charlie in The Whale. The film, about a 600-pound teacher living in reclusion, was shot in Newburgh, NY and released nationwide in December. Fraser’s emotional acceptance speech received a standing ovation from the audience. The 54-year-old former Greenwich resident may be up for an Oscar for his role in the hit film. The nominees will be announced on “Good Morning America” ​​on January 24. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27. The low Christ Church Greenwich is offering a free talk, House of God and House of Kings, on January 29 at 11:15 a.m. with James O’Donnell, former organist and choirmaster at Westminster Abbey. Among his many accomplishments, ODonnell has conducted music at Queen Elizabeth IIfuneral, wedding Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip in 2021. He was recently made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles III in the British New Year Honors List, which recognizes distinguished personal service to the British sovereign and his family. His last service at Westminster Abbey was on Christmas Day. He has since moved to Connecticut for his new role as Professor of Organ Practice at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. ODonnell is also artist-in-residence at Christ Church Greenwich and will perform in several performances this year. The low The Bedford Playhouse offers a conversation with the best-selling author Katie sister January 26 at 7 p.m. Sise will discuss his latest novel, The Break. The former TV host and jewelry designer is the author of The Break, Open House, We Were Mothers, The Boyfriend App, The Pretty App and The Academy. For tickets and more information, go to www.bedfordplayhouse.org or call 914-234-6704. Stage The Lescale Restaurant at the Delamar Hotel on Steamboat Road in Greenwich has reopened. From January 23, the restaurant will resume its normal winter hours for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In December, the popular restaurant went back on its old announcement of closing its doors and announced that it would remain open under a new licensing agreement with The Delamar and keep the executive chef Frederic Kieffer and general manager David Flecher on board. For more information, visit www.lescalerestaurant.com. The low The Ridgefield Playhouse presents a performance by the singer, actress and Broadway star Linda Edder January 29 at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 203-438-5795 or visit www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org. When one door to happiness closes, another opens; but often we stare so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened to us. Helen Keller

And that’s all for now. Later Do you have any advice? Have you seen a celebrity? Email Susie Costaregni at [email protected]

