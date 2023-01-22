Entertainment
Brendan Fraser named Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards
Stage Actor and resident of Bedford, NY Brendan Fraser won Best Actor at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards last week for his performance as Charlie in The Whale. The film, about a 600-pound teacher living in reclusion, was shot in Newburgh, NY and released nationwide in December. Fraser’s emotional acceptance speech received a standing ovation from the audience. The 54-year-old former Greenwich resident may be up for an Oscar for his role in the hit film. The nominees will be announced on “Good Morning America” on January 24. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27.
The low Christ Church Greenwich is offering a free talk, House of God and House of Kings, on January 29 at 11:15 a.m. with James O’Donnell, former organist and choirmaster at Westminster Abbey. Among his many accomplishments, ODonnell has conducted music at Queen Elizabeth IIfuneral, wedding Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip in 2021. He was recently made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles III in the British New Year Honors List, which recognizes distinguished personal service to the British sovereign and his family. His last service at Westminster Abbey was on Christmas Day. He has since moved to Connecticut for his new role as Professor of Organ Practice at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. ODonnell is also artist-in-residence at Christ Church Greenwich and will perform in several performances this year.
