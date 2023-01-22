Entertainment
Babylon: A Love Song to Hollywood’s Anarchic Years | Culture
It was the happiest moment of the 20th century, that of limitless excess and debauchery. The interwar period of the Roaring Twenties brought a moment of cultural renaissance to Paris, New York, Chicago, Berlin, Buenos Aires and Los Angeles. Cinema pioneers had arrived, fleeing the claims of Thomas Edison’s patents and seeking a location with as many hours of sunlight as possible to shoot movies outdoors. The industry demanded young bodies, beautiful faces, talented people and tireless work, in exchange for huge profits, fame and fame. On the mountain that borders Los Angeles, the huge Hollywood sign announced a new development. The studios had flourished at its feet: in the 1920s, the cinema was already the fifth largest industry in the United States, but this district of Los Angeles was still home to wastelands, crops and animals. On the other side of the mountain, in the valley, were the orange groves and the huge estates. In this ecosystem, depravity, art and business have come together. Many directors, descendants of the original filmmakers who arrived in California, have paid tribute to this moment. The latest is Damien Chazelle with Babylon.
In Babylonthat critics in the United States did not warmly welcome, the director of La La Land uses almost no real names. The references are so obvious, however, that unmasking them becomes an exercise in film history anecdotes. The protagonists are a Mexican immigrant eager to prosper, an actress with a wild side capable of doing anything to succeed and a beautiful star who sees the end of her career approaching. It is set against the backdrop of Hollywood in the late 1920s, when the arrival of sound swept away the established paradigm.
Chazelle said he began pre-production on the film by watching a classic and contemporary film marathon surrounded by his collaborators. He screened titles like Intolerance, by DW Griffith; Pandora’s boxby GW Pabts, and wings, by William Wellman, the first film to win an Oscar. Curiously, he does not mention more obvious references: Hello, Babylon (1987), by the Taviani brothers, or the sacred text of the cinephile cancan, Hollywood Babylon, which made its author, the filmmaker Kenneth Anger, the myth-maker designated by the empire. Chazelle shares with them the biblical reference to Babylon, the city of a thousand languages and symbol of human ambition, as well as the portrait of this libidinous era.
Historically, Babylon is as lax as Hollywood, Netflix series by Ryan Murphy. Some characters have the advantage of being interpreted by good actors. Jack Conrad, the idol embodied by Brad Pitt, is inspired by Rodolfo Valentino, known as Chazelle, as well as Douglas Fairbanks, who died in 1939 at the age of 56 without succeeding in sound films, and John Gilbert, who died at 38. in 1936. Pitt and Gilberts Conrad share several characteristics: a marriage to a theater actress who despises the cinema, the mustache once obligatory among first men, alcoholism and the laughter it provokes while filming his first romantic film with his. This failure ended his career.
Emerging actress Nelly LaRoy was inspired by Clara Bow, the first It Girl in history. Emma Stone was originally cast as her, but due to the delay caused by Covid, Stone left the project and Margot Robbie took her place. She again emphasized the animal side of the characters, not forgetting the essence of Bows, his iron determination to rise out of his family’s poverty and his strange experience with sound (Chazelle steals an anecdote of Bow blowing up the recording system on the set of The Wild Party). Her early career, sneaking into a party and stealing the show the next day on her first shoot, is more reminiscent of Joan Crawford. The wild heart, says Chazelle, was born to Hungarian actress Lya De Putti, who fought against Hollywood hegemony and lost. The third protagonist, the Mexican Manny Torres, brilliantly played by Diego Calva, is inspired, according to Chazelle, by immigrants like Ren Cardona, a Cuban who in the 1920s became the youngest Hollywood executive, and Enrique Vallejo, a Mexican who started in cinema as a cameraman for Chaplins and ended up as director and production manager. Max Minghella brings to life the only character who appears under his real name, Irving G. Thalberg, the mythical boss of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the immensely talented innovative producer, a so-called wonder boy who died at the age of 37 years. at the peak of his career.
Other alter egos appear camouflaged. Jean Smart stars as a gossip columnist with career-destroying power, reminiscent of Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons. Chazelle points to another reference: the character of Addison De Witts in About Eve. The director who launched the young actress to fame, the filmmaker who discovered the fire in LaRoys’ eyes, pays homage to Dorothy Arzner (played by Olivia Hamilton, wife of Chazelles). Spike Jonze, who is uncredited, plays Otto, an outrageous director with a German accent, clearly inspired by Erich von Stroheim. And in Babylon, the singular actress Lady Fay Zhu, who dances in a tuxedo while flirting with men and women, reflects the legendary figure of Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-born star in Hollywood. Like her, she is bisexual and lives in the family laundromat, and they both know they are out of step with their times.
Sound-jumping industries have sent half the film industry into obsolescence: stars who didn’t speak or whose accents were intolerable, who had succeeded only because of their magnetism on the big screen, and creators who were floundering in the technical heaviness of sound recording. . The 1920s, as Babylon depicted, were times for debauchery. Some careers ended badly: No comedian was more famous than Roscoe Fatty Arbuckle, who in 1922 was charged in three high-profile trials with the rape and murder of actress Virginia Rappe. He was acquitted for lack of evidence, but he never worked again.
Arbuckle was the discoverer of Harold Lloyd and the mentor of Charlie Chaplin. Curiously, in a city that hasn’t bothered to preserve its iconic buildings, the interiors of the first sequence of Babylon, when an orgiastic dance takes place in a large hall, was filmed at the Ace Theater in downtown Los Angeles, a location that Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Griffith and Fairbanks created to launch their company, United Artists. The exterior of this mansion, far from everything and everyone, hidden from prying eyes, was filmed at Sheas Castle in the hills of Palmdale, 60 miles from Los Angeles. The castle was erected in the 1920s, at the request of a businessman named Tommy Lee, who, aware that it took his guests two hours to drive there, built a track nearby landing for flights from Los Angeles. Babylon also includes sequences in the mansion of Busby Berkeley, the filmmaker of great kaleidoscopic musicals, whose house adjoins Arbuckles.
From that time, there is not much left: 90% of American silent cinema has disappeared. At the end of Babylonone of the characters slips into a projection of Sing in the rain, a masterpiece about this sea change in the industry. As the classic song goes, there’s a tear for every smile in Hollywood.
