CRAZY demand for Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan at the box office: Exhibitors JUMPING for joy. Woh bol rahe hai ki photo ko 25 ko mat leke aao. Jaaldi leke aao! :Bollywood News





The release of Pathane, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is less than a week away and the excitement is unprecedented. An exhibitor on condition of anonymity recountedbollywood hungamaThere is a lot of demand to openPathanes reservations. So many moviegoers are flocking to cinemas asking for the start of ticket sales.aaj kal diarytheaterhello nahin aate. Iss baar log aa rahe haiAdvance bookingMeat. CRAZY demand for Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan at the box office: Exhibitors JUMPING for joy. Woh bol rahe hai ki photo ko 25 ko mat leke aao. Jaaldi leke aao! Trade veteran Taran Adarsh ​​agreed that everyone in the industry is very euphoric and optimistic. I was talking to three prominent exhibitors. They jump for joy.Woh bol rahe hai kiPhotois25thko mat leke aao. Jaaldi leke aao! Such excitement is very rare when the whole industry depends on one movie. This will show the way forward. The first quarter has a lot of exciting movies lined up. Butsting firstBallpe koi chauka maar deta hai,toh baat hi alag hoti hai! Trade analyst Atul Mohan observed, there is a lot of curiosity. Every movie lover wants to watchPathane. People ask for Advancewhen it’s open. This doesn’t usually happen. Advanceit’s yourequestTo install nahin hota. yahan by tohadvanceWhen will we comerequestof them! Also, advance booking abroad is very impressive. And it’s no surprise because Shah Rukh is the king. Film industry producer and analyst Girish Johar exulted. Curiosity and excitement levels and noise levels are extremely high. Everyone is talking about the movie. Even boycott tendencies add to the hype. TV channels are talking about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking his party members to tone down their statements on films in general has added to the hype forPathaneindirectly. Thus, the levels of notoriety are 10/10. Shah Rukh Khan coming after 4 years is a major draw. The villain of any great movie is very judgmental. John Abraham is a huge plus as he also has a huge following. Deepika Padukone is the queen of hearts and box office. Therefore, Hindi cinema cannot bet on a bigger or better movie. Raj Bansal, the owner of Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur, in agreement said: AfterDrishyam 2, there has been no good Hindi movie. Thus, for more than two months, many have been waiting for a film that they will be able to see in theaters.Pathanemeanwhile ticks all the boxes he has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, he has action and is very well put together. Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex in Surat, said: “Every section of society is aware ofPathane, because of the controversy or because of the songs. Most of the time movies come and go and the general public doesn’t even know about it. WithPathaneThis is not the case. He added, there are a lot of inquiries. He will surely have a rocking lead. Plus, the trailer promises big-screen entertainment. It’s shot in beautiful locations and has action. The star cast is very exciting. Therefore, I am 100% sure that he will have a great race, even if the reports are mixed. Anyone who regularly watches movies will surely go to the cinema to seePathane. Read also : Trade expects Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan to LOWER Baahubali 2 box office record and become BIGGEST non-holiday debut ever More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

