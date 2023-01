Germn Tovar, renowned actor of I am Betty, the ugly, died – Cinema and Television – Culture

A loss for television represents the death of Germán Tovar, recognized for being in the novel I am Betty, the ugly one. He is remembered by many Colombians for his picturesque role as a lawyer alongside Csar Mora, both in the fictional story had been hired by Betty and Nicols to represent the interests of the Terramoda corporation against Ecomoda, by Armando Mendoza. One of the most viewed scenes in the novel had Tovar as a participant. The famous Ecomoda meeting, in which Betty’s story took a turn, as she gave up staying with her former boss Armando’s organization after the revelations of misappropriation and makeup of financial reports. (It reads: Pique was sorry? He allegedly begged Shakira, as paparazzi have revealed). In addition to the novel created by the late screenwriter Fernando Gaitn, Tovar was part of Oki Doki, Married with Children, Emergency Room, among others. At the age of 72, he died this Friday, January 20, according to the Colombian Association of Actors. Our dear colleague and friend Germán Tovar Celeta is gone, a great colleague, a member of the ACA since its foundation, who supported us in the communications secretariat with commitment and dedication, they said. They also sent a supportive hug to his wife Luca and their two daughters. The causes of his death are unknown. At once, Natalia Ramrez (Marcela Valencia in Betty) said on social media: May she rest in peace. Actors and actresses Katherine Vlez, Cristina Campuzano, Susana Torres, Bernardo García and Julin Romn joined in messages of condolence. (Keep reading: Marcela Mar shares reasons why she had her breast implants removed). You can also read: – Moving video: Paula Durn, Colombian in the United States, finds her parents. -Casio denies Piqu and reveals his stance on Shakira’s song. -A young woman’s surprising reaction to receiving the Barbie car she wanted as a child. -They again accuse Shakira of plagiarism, this time for her dance on TikTok. WEATHER Trends

