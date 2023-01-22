Time’s Up officially ceases operations – The Hollywood Reporter





Time’s Up will officially cease operations by the end of January and direct its remaining $1.7 million in funds to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund (TULDF), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The women’s rights organization, which was launched to great fanfare at the Golden Globes in 2018, has been in the midst of a slow death since a report by the New York State Attorney General in August 2021 revealed revealed that Time’s Up executives advised Governor Andrew Cuomo after he was accused of sexual harassment. The three remaining Time’s Up board members, actress Ashley Judd, attorney Nina Shaw and chief financial officer Gabrielle Sulzberger will step down. Time’s Up has raised over $22 million in its first 10 months from prominent industry backers like Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Shonda Rhimes, Katie McGrath and CAA. This money was used to create the TULDF, which is hosted and administered separately by the National Women’s Law Center in Washington, DC, and remains the movement’s flagship achievement. The TULDF connected more than 6,000 victims of sexual harassment with attorneys, paid legal fees in 330 cases, provided publicity support for 130 cases, and continues to take new cases. While the Cuomo scandal was the immediate cause of the group’s downfall, leading to the resignation of CEO Tina Tchen and board chair Roberta Kaplan, there had been longstanding issues at Time’s Up, including allegations of conflict of interest and internal disagreements over his focus. As internal debates raged, the group went through three CEOs in three years, with its last, Monifa Bandele, stepping out in November 2021. At that time, board chairman Sulzberger said the group was committed in a “needed reset, not a retreat”. The official end of Time’s Up was first reported by The Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/times-up-closed-1235306328/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos