



It’s 1926, with Hollywood growing up in the backwaters of Los Angeles at the wild west tip of the Americas. We start with an elephant shitting in a truck, on its way to a party where it will count as a suitable nicety. Inside the gates of the holiday mansion, frenetic camerawork explores packed, deep frames, embodying a seething, orgiastic crowd. Chinese-American singer Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li, shown below) comes out in a top hat and tailcoat and grabs a woman for a kiss, just like Dietrich in Morocco (1930). Mexican gofer Manny (Diego Calva) and aspiring star Nellie (Margot Robbie) meanwhile seek routes through the fray to the promised land of movie set jobs, while royal star Jack Conrad ( Brad Pitt) moves with a more measured cool, lubricated by cocktails and lustful feminine looks. Chazelle tries desperately rave joie de vivre, and reached a kind of numb end. A jazz band including black trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo, picture below) convey the contemporary explosiveness of the tunes, not the metallic fragments preserved on shellac, a philosophy extended to costumes and Robbie’s wild hair, which finds historical accuracy far away. The rowdy, racist and drink-damaged characters of Fitzgeralds The beautiful and the damned (1922) and his wild 1930s stories about silent-era alcoholic hack Pat Hobby are more Babylons relative than his (or Baz Luhrmanns) gatsbyor his magnificent Hollywood novel The Last Tycoon. Manny, Nellie, Jack and Sidney are our supposedly diverse protagonists. But Sidney has only one major scene, shamefully blackening his complexion to reassure Southerners his band isn’t mixed race – Babylons most shocking example of his eras below – while observant Mannys Everyman remains secondary and subservient. It’s the full-beam star power of Robbie and Pitts that counts. Robbies Nellie voraciously chases success, icing and flashing her nipples as she hones a stage and a career under an established star, in a fast-paced montage. This is intersected with the close-up filming of an epic in which armies of extras crash into each other, some fatally stretched as cavalry even stomps the cameras, endangering a large, now crippled scene of Jacks. Movies make audiences feel less alone, he muses, before stepping away from his trailer to triumph at sunset. The multiple climaxes of this dazzling passage translate the furious chaos of the first cinematographic achievements. Babylon it’s worth it just for that. Once that head-on rush slows with the arrival of the walkie-talkies, Chazelle looks exhausted. The rest of Babylons three hours follow its Biblical characters fall into the more censored thirties, as Manny enters the literal underworld of mobster Jack McKay (Tobey Maguire), a hellish catacomb pleasure ground. Gossip columnist Elinor St John (Jean Smart) telling Jack his star time is just up is overwritten but no longer true. Wrinkles crease Pitt’s beautiful mature movie star face as he declines with undiminished grace. From its Old Testament name to its dire warning of the cost of immorality, Babylons arch monkeys Hollywood once 1934 censorious Hays Code struck. Its real old-fashioned message seems to be: Wasn’t it worth it? Haven’t all those carefree, thrilling, burnt-out lives, with all their dead, violated, thrown by the wayside of showbiz collateral damage, left an intemperate and priceless art? Silent Hollywood was built like the pyramids, using expendable labor, with equally magnificent results: Ben-Comment (1925) remains a show without equal, because they did it for real. To a centuries-old vault, Babylon revels in this sickening truth. La La Land caught the ineffable stardust of Hollywood success, Chazelle choreographing her stars and Justin Hurwitz’s score in an irresistible confection sure of her showbiz understanding. Babylon perhaps shows him reaching his limits. Individual scenes, like Hurwitz’s score, repeat La La Land notes, without enough thematic or emotional detail to sustain its length. Its chaos sometimes seems laborious, compared to the inherent madness, say, Revelation now. As Whiplash and La La Land, Babylone has a coda which revisits the themes with, in addition, the pathos of passing time. here is a sing in the rain (1952) the screening triggers a collage of cinematic magic begun in the Roaring Twenties. WhiplashThe highlight of the twist was a killerly played bird solo, La La Landa river flooded with romance, carrying you away until her ex-lover’s last glance; Chazelle first man took you to the moon. BabylonThe chunky finish is mechanical by comparison, the game for overly bare sentimental tears. It’s even more vigorous than Hollywood’s last major homage to its golden past, inert David Finchers Lack (2020). And at its best, Babylon is indecently fun.

