Search for actor Julian Sands continues by helicopter as phone shows actor heading into the wild

The search for British actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking last Friday, continues by helicopter as authorities follow Sands’ phone calls to Mount Baldy in southern California.

Federal and state agencies across the United States said yesterday they would join the search amid deteriorating weather and avalanche hazard that halted the work of ground crews.

Phone signals two days after the Room with a View star, 65, disappeared, showed Sands around one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains in southern California, revealed the police.

The father of three, known for his appearances in The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia, 24 and Smallville,was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Friday January 13 after failing to return from a hike on Mount Baldy.

Julian Sands is pictured sitting on a peak of Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps

Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family after going missing in the dangerous mountain range. He is pictured in a recent image released by his family to the police to aid in the search

The county sheriff’s department said pings from the actor’s phone appeared to show he was on the move to the mountainous Baldy Bowl area on the day he was reported missing, Friday, January 13.

Police also recovered important phone data, showing the West Yorkshire-born actor was still on the move on Sunday January 15, but they have been unable to pick up any signal since due to his low battery.

Last Thursday, Julian’s family towed his car from a parking lot where it was discovered during the search.

Ground and air searchers have so far found no evidence to support the investigation.

Adverse weather conditions also saw ground crews pull away from the mountain last Saturday evening.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed yesterday that the current search is being conducted by helicopter only due to the avalanche hazard in the area.

Authorities gave “no set time” for the resumption of ground searches.

But department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta added there was also no timeline for ending the search at this time.

The incident is still classified as a search and rescue operation.

Actor Julian Sands was reported missing on January 13 after failing to return from a hike

Sands and Helena Bonham Carter on the set of the award-winning 1985 film A Room With A View

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously warned hikers to “think twice and heed the warnings” as weather conditions in the area deteriorated.

The department said its search and rescue teams responded to 14 calls on and around Mount Baldy in the past four weeks.

Two hikers are believed to have died in the past four weeks amid deteriorating conditions.

Crystal Paula Gonzalez, a mother of four described as “the queen of the hike dance,” reportedly slipped and plunged 700 feet into the Baldy Bowl.

A helicopter was immediately dispatched and soon found Gonzalez “on a steep, icy hill, surrounded by many helpful hikers helping in any way they could,” according to an incident report.

On Dec. 28, Jarret Choi, 43, was hiking the Ice House Canyon trail when he fell near the Ice House Saddle ridge line.

He was found two days later, after a search hampered by extreme weather conditions.

The area is home to some of the most popular trails in Los Angeles, California

Sands’ first major production was 1984’s The Killing Fields, the acclaimed historical drama about the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia (pictured alongside John Malkovich)

Julian’s son Henry, himself an experienced hiker, flew to California last weekend and is helping to find Mount Baldy.

Henry, 37, is said to have retraced the route his father took some 40 miles from Los Angeles – but was also forced to abandon his efforts due to bad weather.

A parent told MailOnline yesterday: Henry has been in the US over the weekend helping with the search. The problem is that the weather is hampering rescue efforts.

We are extremely concerned, but hoped that Julian would be found safe and sound. Well, wait and see how things develop over the next few days.