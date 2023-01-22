Sundance Movie Review: Inspiring Radical Glorifies Teachers, Eugenio Derbez





January 20 (UPI) —Radical, which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, is the second-best Sundance film where Eugenio Derbez plays an inspirational teacher. While it’s notCODA,Radicalhighlights the noble efforts of the real Sergio Juarez. Sergio (Derbez) came to a school in Matamoros, Mexico to teach sixth grade in 2011. He challenged the established curriculum while other teachers were content to teach their students standardized test materials. When Sergio flips the desks over to set up an exercise for the class, he feels veryDead Poets Society. He even stands on a desk at one point. Sergio’s philosophy is that grades don’t matter. It’s more important to make mistakes that you can learn from. It’s a nice philosophy, but there’s the reality of standardized tests that kids have to pass. The school also receives funding based on their test scores. It works though. Sergio’s interactive lessons get kids thinking and working together to learn rather than just memorizing facts from a book. Derbez is more charismatic than ever and perfectly suited to engage young children. It is also inspiring to see that a teacher can bring this energy and passion to the daily lessons. Sergio is also personally involved with his students. He teaches Lupita (Mia Fernandez Solis) the philosopherJohn Stuart Millwhose philosophy corresponds to his vision of the world. He encourages Nico (Danilo Guardiola Escobar) to woo his classmate Paloma (Jennifer Trejo) by supporting her scientific interests. Respect for everyone’s interests is a good lesson to inculcate from an early age. It gets a little trickier when Sergio steps in with the involvement of Nico’s gang. Sergio knows that if he flags Nico, Nico will become entangled in the system and never get out. But, by giving Nico a chance to solve it himself, he leaves Nico vulnerable to the older members of the gang. Maybe it was a real dilemma that Sergio faced, and he doubts he handled it properly. It goes to show that Sergio’s off-the-beaten-path teaching doesn’t always apply to real-world pressures. Sergio can make a difference, one student at a time, but he is doing something even more extraordinary. He communicates with the school principal, Chucho (Daniel Haddad). When Sergio arrives, Chucho wants him to stick to the books, but he warms to Sergio’s methods when he sees the progress of the class. By making the school care about learning, it impacts everyone, including other teachers’ classes. Radicalpresents a candid description of the environment in Matamoros. Children walk past corpses on the way to school and some promising students are forced to drop out due to family obligations. Hollywood teacher movies likedangerous spiritsandCoach Cartertend to oversimplify the problems faced by struggling students. WhileRadicalis not radically different from the best of its kind – yourStand up and deliversandlean on mes – it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if teachers continued to inspire movies like this. Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a Los Angeles-based UPI entertainment writer. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more about his work inEntertainment.

