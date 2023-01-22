Brandon Lee’s sister endorses newspaper editorial calling for gun ban on Hollywood sets

Brandon Lee (son of Bruce Lee) in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Shannon Lee, sister of late actor Brandon Leeapproved a Los Angeles Times editorial calling for a ban on firearms on movie sets.

Lee’s message arrives a few days later it was announced Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin would be charged with manslaughter in the October 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Thinking of Brandon. May this never happen again,” Shannon wrote in a post shared on both her brother’s official Instagram page and the official page of her legendary father. Bruce Lee.

The video posted by Shannon featured an image of her brother who died in 1993 after an accidental shooting during filming The crow accompanied by an excerpt from Times‘ Thursday editorial.

“The thing is, nobody needs to use any kind of weapon on a movie or TV set,” said the editorial board wrote in the excerpt shared by Lee. “While accidental shots like this are fortunately rare, too many things have to go right for nothing to go horribly wrong.”

Lee’s post also featured a quote from Spencer Parsons, production manager at Northwestern University in the School of Communication’s radio/television/film department. “Under the best of circumstances, mistakes can be made, props that intentionally look identical to one another can get mixed up, and the necessary handling of those props can lead to malfunction,” Parsons told the Times.

On Thursday, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Baldwin and Rust Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with two counts of manslaughter, with the charges having been formally filed before the end of the month. A press release at the time revealed that David Halls, the film’s assistant director, had signed a plea deal for the charge of careless use of a deadly weapon.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the State of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the film crew. of Rust,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. . “Under my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

The Rust shooting that also seriously injured director Joel Souza happened more than two decades after another actor unknowingly shot Brandon Lee with a gun believed to have been loaded blank The crow Position. The district attorney at the time ended up refused to press charges against the production company behind the film.

Immediately after the Rust shooting, Shannon spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how Hutchins’ death “raised a lot of emotions and frustrations” for her. “There are rules that are supposed to be followed,” she said. “I’m certainly not pointing fingers at anyone because that would be the wrong thing to do.”

“But there’s no reason for something like this to happen. My heart goes out to Alec Baldwin. I feel the work he’s going to have to do to process this and try to find some peace around it,” added Lee. . “And even more so for Halyna Hutchins’ family. It’s upsetting your whole world. There should be compassion for all the pain everyone is going through.”

At the time, Lee agreed that real guns should be banned from Hollywood sets and said she hoped for “meaningful change”, sharing that “nowadays, with all the special effects possible and all the technology, there’s no reason to have a prop gun or a gun on a board that can fire a projectile of any kind.”

“It’s not necessary, and I’d like to see industry-wide changes,” Lee added. “My brother’s fiancé and I have talked about it. I think we would have liked to think about doing more 28 years ago, and we would like to do it now.”