STL file Bust of Bollywood actor Akshay KumarModel to download and print in 3DCults

0/5 Description of the 3D model This is the bust of Bollywood superstar and action star Akshay Kumar.

I made this model in Zbrush software 3D printing parameters 0.08mm layer height

0.4mm Nozzle Size

3 wall lines

2 top/bottom layer (I recommend 4)

20% Grid Infill

20mm/s print speed

support: yes 15 hour print time (9cm tall) 3D Printer File Information

3D design format : 3MF, OBJ and STL

Akshay Kumar.obj Akshay Kumar.stl CE3_Akki for print.3mf

Publication date: 2023-01-21 at 20:35 Licence CULTS – Private Use

Key words Creator I am a 2D/3D character designer, miniaturist, 3D modeler, sketcher, animator

