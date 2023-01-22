Bollywood has long ignored Jyotirao, Savitribai Phule. Filming for a new biopic begins

AAfter Bhagat Singh, Bose, BR Ambedkar and Gandhi, the emblematic couple Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule joins the pantheon of biopics in Bollywood. It took a century for the Hindi film industry to shake off its trepidation around the reformer couple Phule. Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan says they ruffle too many feathers.

Relegated to the fringes of early history textbooks, it was not until the rise of new age digital Dalits and the discourse around Dalit politics over the past decade that the name and contribution of Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule have reached millions. And yet, they are absent from the landscape of the Hindi film industry.

Following in the footsteps of the Marathi film industry, Bollywood is now waking up to embrace the social reform couple from Maharashtra. The Hindi feature film titledPhulestarring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead roles, will be released in April this year and could also see a release by the end of 2023. The movie poster was released last week.

But why did it take so long?

Many historians who have studied Phule say their work was deliberately glossed over because it was so groundbreaking. They fought against caste and gender discrimination which ironically and sadly still exists today, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the writer-director ofPhuletold ThePrint. One of the reasons no one wanted or even came close to making a movie about the first revolutionary couple, who created social revolution without bloodshed, is because they ruffled a few feathers, and they continue to do it again today.

However, making a biopic comes with its own set of challenges. Characters are often shaped to the needs and demands of a mainstream film, resulting in a formula for success that, like most Bollywood trends, is misused, overused and abused.

A lot of biopics in India have been made under biopic guise, but all you see are popular liberties taken, says Mahadevan.

Mahadevan, who has previously directed biopics on Gour Hari Das and Doctor Rakhmabai, provides literature and material to the actors whether the subject matter is in the script or not. It’s crucial that actors know where, how and why certain characters behave the way they do, he says.

Phule through the lens of cinema

The Phule couple spearheaded a revolutionary social revolution towards the education of women and the elimination of caste and gender discrimination. In a difficult period of British imperialism, the two social reformers founded India’s first girls’ school in Pune in 1848.

More than 100 years after their demise, several filmmakers, mostly in the Marathi film industry, have brought the iconic revolutionaries to life on screen, whether in films, plays, books or shows. of TV. Even during the nearly 18-month research period forPhuleMahadevan and his team relied heavily on material they uncovered in Marathi literature for lack of Hindi and English publications.

A first for BollywoodPhule

Among the feature films made about social reformers, Acharya PK AtresMahatma Phooley(1945) is an important historical relic. Despite his deteriorating health, Dr Ambedkarhadmadeat the inaugural ceremony of the film, which won the first Presidents Silver Medal for Best Feature Film in Marathi at the second National Film Awards in 1955.

Apart from filling the void in the Hindi film industry, MahadevansPhulealso aims to raise awareness that the social revolution that began in the 1860s is still relevant today.

Funnily enough, it’s all over the world in different forms, like how black people are discriminated against in the US or South Africa, with the Taliban saying women can’t be educated, or with the hijab controversy. in Iran. One of the reasons people don’t touch on this [Phule] might rub a few people the wrong way, Mahadevan says.

Does representation matter?

When the cast and crew are determined to create an ambitious project like this, the portrayal of caste commands attention. But Mahadevan sees the criticism as a creation of social media and parochial in nature.

I never understood who my actors or my crew members are. The only thing that matters is if they fit the character or if they’re effective enough to produce a movie likePhulesays Mahadevan, who identifies as a Brahmin but advocates self-analysis and self-criticism regardless of which social class one belongs to.

This is also one of his ambitions for the film. We want India with all its ethnic, caste, religious diversity and prove to the world that we are capable of doing so much better with all our complexities when they are not capable of handling a single black uprising, he says.

The feature film will focus on the main period of action of the husband-wife, that is to say from the 1840s to the beginning of the 20th century.

Delicate model of biopics

Making biopics is tricky business. This can often turn into a formula model for producing box office hits. The ready-made subject can easily be conjugated in the name of creative freedom.

Body language, dialect, language and costumes are some of the other basic but significant characteristics, which help to hit the mark. In the case of Phules, since there are no photographs available of the couple and key figures (the first Indian Muslim teacher Fatima Sheikh, Saguna Bai, Vasudeo Birje, the editor of the Deenbandhu newspaper) from this period, the poster was a virtual reproduction of their sketch.

Sticking to authenticity becomes all the more important when dealing with real-life iconic devotees. Their lives and their stories are already known to the whole world. I can’t explore the character beyond a certain limit. I don’t look like them and the physical characteristics are not similar. And that’s the tricky challenge. To convince the public to look beyond and connect, says Pratik Gandhi, who afterPhulewill also play Mahatma Gandhi on screen.

