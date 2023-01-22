Actor Bruce Lee considered his biggest rival





Bruce Lee considered a top Hollywood actor his biggest rival in the film industry. Here’s who it was and why Lee wanted to outdo it.



Bruce Lee considered a Hollywood actor his biggest rival. Today, Lee is recognized as a film legend, but throughout his career there have been so many other actors whose fame has eclipsed his. It wasn’t until the last years of Lee’s life that he was finally considered a superstar, and even then his stardom was mostly confined to Hong Kong.

In the 1960s, Lee was a struggling television actor determined to break into film. He managed to turn heads with his performance as Kato in ABC’s The green hornet show, but was nowhere near the level of countless players in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, several Hollywood stars were thriving, with actors like Paul Newman, Clint Eastwood, Charlton Heston, Sean Connery and Richard Burton all at high points in their respective careers. But while there was no shortage of actors more popular than himself, Lee only identified one Hollywood actor as a real rival. VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Why Chuck Norris Only Wanted to Do One Bruce Lee Movie

Bruce Lee wanted to surpass Steve McQueen Interviews with actors and people who knew them reveal that Steve McQueen is the one Lee saw as his rival. McQueen, who was booming in the mid-1960s and easily one of the biggest stars of the decade, was one of many celebrities taking kung fu lessons from Lee during this time. But while they maintained a close friendship, there was also a deep, competitive element to their relationship that Lee was rather open about. According to Bruce Lee: A Life by Matthew Polly, Lee told some of his friends, like screenwriter Stirling Silliphant, of his intentions to become a bigger star than McQueen. Given the latter’s reputation as the king of cool and his immense popularity, that certainly seemed like a lofty claim at the time. Much of what fueled Lee’s determination to top McQueen fame was a disagreement over a movie role. Unable to land major roles in future films, Lee set out to make his own martial arts film in Hollywood, The silent flute. Lee’s plan was to have McQueen co-star in the film with him, but McQueen refused. Oddly enough, it was the way McQueen turned him down that infuriated Lee. According to Polly’s book, McQueen told Lee he wasn’t going to be in The silent flute just to make Lee a star. Steve McQueen didn’t think Bruce Lee was his rival While Lee certainly saw McQueen as his rival, it should be noted that the feeling was anything but mutual. Since Lee was an aspiring actor for most of their friendship, McQueen had no good reason to view Lee the same way. Supposedly, actor McQueen considered his rival to be none other than Paul Newman, an actor whose fame was at least comparable to his own. [via The Digital Fix.] As for his stance on Lee, McQueen’s confidence in the martial arts actor’s chances of ever surpassing him was evidenced by a trade in 1970. After Lee’s Way of the Dragon film became a box office hit, Lee reportedly phoned McQueen and bragged about how he achieved his goal. In response, McQueen sent her an autographed photo of himself, along with a note calling Bruce Lee his “biggest fan.“ NEXT:The Hollywood Myth of Bruce Lee and Frank Sinatra Explained

