Kannada films will always be my priority: Sapthami in her Bollywood debut | Bollywood

Actor Sapthami Gowda, who was last seen in Kantara (2022), is currently shooting for filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotris next The Vaccine War in Hyderabad. Excited to make a foray into Hindi movies with Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar, Gowda says Vivek sir watched Kantara and talked to Rishab Shetty (director and actor of Kantara). He mentioned that I would be perfect for a character in his next one. Rishab sir gave him my contact and Vivek sir called me and offered me the role. He said, I would be happy if you were part of this movie. I boarded immediately. I was informed of my character and a script was sent to me quickly. And just like that, I got my start in Bollywood.

Although this is his third film as an actor and his first release in Hindi, the actor does not see himself looking for a permanent place in Bollywood. If a project appeals to me, I’m happy to be part of it. But I’m always looking for Kannada film projects and that’s my priority. I like the language. I also signed a Kannada film called Kaali, says the actor.

Talking about her Bollywood debut and the importance of her character, the 26-year-old says she started filming on January 15 and so far it has been a great learning journey. There are no main characters in the film. Of course, the language barrier exists, but I worked on it. My character is a bit difficult to play, but I think every character is difficult. I believe you’re not doing a good thing if you find a character that’s easy to play. It’s an exciting role and I take great pleasure in shooting, shares the actor.

As for the language barrier, Gowda says she is learning to overcome the challenge. Vivek sir helped me a lot to get my lines and my accent. He told me I can learn the lines in Kannada or English but I just have to make sure the feelings are conveyed. It’s not the line that counts, but the emotion it conveys. He said my eyes should speak more than my dialogue and that stuck with me. He was very supportive, she concludes.