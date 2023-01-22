Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Is the Bollywood actor ‘stealing’ Akshay Kumar movies? His answer





Image source: INDIA TV Kartik Aaryan answered questions about Aap Ki Adalat Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Hosted byRajat Sharma, Editor and Chairman of India TV, Aap Ki Adalat is back to entertain the audience. Facing his line of questioning in the latest episode was Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for Shehzada’s exit opposite Kriti Sanon on February 10. Kartik faced tough questions from Rajat Sharma and was at his outspoken best. It revealed lesser-known aspects of his personal and professional life. Does Kartik Aaryan ‘steal’ Akshay Kumar movies Kartik Aaryan first replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s sequel. The 2022 release was one of the highest-grossing films of the last year and brought Indian audiences back to cinemas after the COVID-19 period. Last year, Akshay also confirmed that he will not be part of HeraPheri 3. The producers later said that Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role in Hera Pheri 3. Regarding this, Rajat Sharma asked Kartik why he was making movies that Akshay was a part of. . Kartik had an interesting response to this. Read:Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood actor makes biggest revelations on Rajat Sharma’s show Kartik Aaryan on working in the sequels When asked why he was “after” superstar Akshay Kumar and wanted to do sequels to his movies Hera Pheria and Housefull, Kartik replied, I’m a big fan of Akshay Kumar Sir. These calls are made by producers and directors. I didn’t want to do those roles, but I got the offers. The producers and directors feel they can put the sequels on my shoulder. They know how professional I am and how I can be creatively involved. It’s not that all sequels become hits. There is more pressure to play in the sequels. Maybe they (the producers) saw my work and thought I would perform better in sequels, regardless of genre, whether it’s romance, horror, or comedy. Read: Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Shehzada actor reacts to dating his female co-stars on Rajat Sharma’s show Watch Kartik Aaryan’s full interview on Aap Ki Adalat here. Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/kartik-aaryan-on-aap-ki-adalat-is-bollywood-actor-stealing-movies-from-akshay-kumar-hera-pheri-3-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2-2023-01-21-841095 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos