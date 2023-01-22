EXPLOSIVE: Abhay Deol SLAMS Anurag Kashyap; claims he never asked for a five-star hotel room while filming Dev Ds: He’s definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people against him: Bollywood News

Entertainment
Abhay Deol is in the news after his recently released web series,The ordeal of fire, received massive acclaim. He has given interviews to promote the show and an in-depth conversation he recently had with the tabloid Mid-Day. In this interview with tabloids editor Mayank Shekhar, he spoke at length not only aboutThe ordeal of firebut also about his family, being an insider and yet an outsider, his past films and much more. He also broke his silence on Anurag Kashyap’s allegations about two and a half years ago.
In an interview with Huffington Post in June 2020, Anurag Kashyap claimed that working with Abhay was painfully difficult and he didn’t have fond memories of working with him. He said: He wanted to make artistic films but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The advantages and the luxury of being a Deol. He was staying in a five-star hotel while the whole crew stayed in Paharganj for a movie made on a very tight budget. This is also the reason why many of its directors left it.
In this regard, Abhay Deol clarified that he never demanded a five-star hotel room. To quote Abhay, Anurag went public and told many lies about me. A lie was that I demanded a [five-star] hotel room during the filming ofDeveloper D. In fact, he came to see me and said: Look, you can’t stay with us, you’re a Deol. So I want to put you in a hotel room. He literally told me that. What he told the press was that I demanded it.
Abhay then didn’t mince words as he thundered, I had my heart on my sleeve, and it’s all great, but you enjoy it and then you get reactive. So he (Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided it, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short and there is so much more to explore. But he (Kashyap) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people against it.
Abhay Deol then revealed that after Anurag Kashyap said that shit about him, he sent him apology messages. Abhay said, He does this all the time. He was like, You wanna yell at me, yell at me And I was like, I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You are not in my thoughts even now; move on. He said: Forgive me because I had a bad day. I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal diary. It was much bigger than me. That’s how I feel about everything. How much will he make? And I never would have taken his name and said things, if it hadn’t been made public either.
Last year, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay Deol was asked to portray some of the celebrities in a rapid-fire round. Asked about Anurag Kashyap, he called him a gas lighter. Abhay went on to explain that he wanted his films to speak for themselves and therefore did not like to commercialize himself. But some filmmakers had reservations about it, and so he was tricked into thinking he didn’t care much about his movies.
