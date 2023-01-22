Britain urges parties to volunteer to accompany coronation | Entertainment
LONDON (AP) Buckingham Palace is planning a weekend of community and volunteer events to mark the coronation of King Charles III, seeking to highlight the monarchy’s ties to the nation when Britain crowns a new sovereign for the first time in 70 years.
The plans were revealed on Saturday when the palace released the schedule for the three-day coronation weekend, which will begin with the coronation of Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, on Saturday May 6.
The ceremony at Westminster Abbey will be preceded by a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey. It will be followed by another procession, in which Charles and Camilla will be joined by other members of the royal family, and an appearance on the palace balcony.
But there will be more to the weekend than crowns, scepters and ermine robes.
The palace wants the coronation to demonstrate that the monarchy still has a role to play in a multicultural nation struggling with a cost of living crisis, budget cuts and a wave of strikes by public sector workers.
While there was widespread respect for Queen Elizabeth II, as evidenced by the tens of thousands of people who waited for hours to file past her coffin following her death in September, there is no guarantee that reverence will transfer to his eldest son.
The coronation will be a solemn service presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, but the palace is also planning a weekend of events highlighting the different communities and cultures that contribute to modern Britain.
The palace is calling on neighborhoods across the country to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday May 7, the latest incarnation of the block parties that have become a staple of major royal celebrations.
That night there will be a concert at Windsor Castle with a choir drawn from amateur troupes across the UK, including refugee choirs, National Health Service choirs, LGBTQ singing groups and choirs deaf. The Coronation Choir will perform alongside another made up of singers from across the Commonwealth who will appear virtually during the televised concert which will also include as yet undisclosed headliners.
During the concert, venues across the country will be illuminated using projections, lasers and drones.
The following day, the palace invites people across the country to participate in The Big Help Out, encouraging them to volunteer in their own communities.
The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join in the work undertaken to support their local areas, the palace said in a statement. The goal of The Big Help Out is to use volunteerism to bring communities together and create a lasting legacy of volunteerism from Coronation Weekend.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos