james: James Cameron fanboys on RRR and encourages SS Rajamouli to work in Hollywood





SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster “RRR” has done India proud. Besides the film’s recent worldwide triumph (Golden Globes and CCA awards), Rajamouli also pleased one of the creative directors, James Cameron. James and Rajamouli recently met after the Golden Globes Awards, and a video of their conversation demonstrates Rajamouli’s international appeal. “Avatar: The Way of the Water” filmmaker, James Cameron, discusses Ram Charan-Jr NTR in a 3-minute video. At the reunion, James was accompanied by his wife, Suzy Amis, and the director enthusiastically discussed RRR with Rajamouli. Rajamouli appeared transfixed by Cameron’s reaction. With Rajamouli, the acclaimed director deciphered RRR. James Cameron complimented Rajamouli’s film and said, “It’s amazing to see Rajamouli’s characters interact. And how the characters transition into the story of why he does what he does, the twists and turns, and the friendship. It’s just so strong. This conversation between @ssrajamouli & #JamesCameron is so good to hear. Cameron’s praise for the theme and characters of #RRR shows his understanding of the cinematic language of the visuals. What a moment for Indian cinema!#SSRajamouli #NTR #RamCharanpic.twitter.com/ZYKpGUFIlk — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) January 21, 2023 James also spoke about how Rajamouli would feel, having secured the pride of the Indian public. James also asked Rajamouli to work with him in Hollywood. Earlier, Rajamouli took to Twitter to express his joy, saying he still couldn’t believe it. Rajamouli tweeted about his interaction with James Cameron and wrote how he loved and watched RRR and later showed the film to his wife as well. He also posted footage of himself conversing with James Cameron and his wife. FAQs Q1 Who is the director of the movie ‘Avatar’?

James Cameron directed the movie Avatar. Q2 Who is the director of the film RRR?

SS Rajamouli directed the movie RRR.

