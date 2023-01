Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, DJ Seen (1970) Don’t you wonder what’s going on under you? the members of this supergroup harmonized at a key moment in this wonderfully complex musical and verbal construction. Guitars, harpsichord, drums, scat vocals and vocal harmonies ebb and flow through the song, all delivered as if it were simple and homemade. David Croby, Laughing (1971) In 1971, Crosby released his perfectly atmospheric debut solo album, If I Could Only Remember My Name, backed by members of the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane as well as Joni Mitchell, who joined backup harmonies on this song. Crosby sings of a failed spiritual quest finding only the reflections of a shadow I’ve seen and Jerry Garcia’s steel pedal guitar floats above him as he finds acceptance. David Croby, Orleans (1971) In this elaborate miniature, a strange chorale of vocal harmonies bears the names of places in France; then the guitar counterpoint takes over, sketching a melody only once before dropping it. David Croby, Cling to nothing (2014) There’s more than a hint of Crosby’s lifelong admiration for Mitchell in Holding On to Nothing, with its quietly eccentric chords and asymmetrical melody. De Croz, who was his return to making solo albums after 20 years, Holding On to Nothing meditates on time, desire, depression and perseverance, feeling like a passing stranger. David Croby, The us from below (2016) In a song from Lighthouse, the album that ushered in Crosby’s years of collaboration with Snarky Puppy’s Michael League, Crosby gazes at the vast distances between stars and wonders, Why Must We Be Forever Alone? But gradually, layer by layer, the guitar patterns and vocals flow together and intertwine, suggesting that was not the case. David Croby, curved air (2017) Even in his later years, Crosby was trying new approaches. Curved Air, written with his son James Raymond, is vividly percussive and rhythmically unpredictable, with flamenco-style handclaps and a bassline that responds to it. The lyrics wish for a little traction here / A little solid ground, but as the melody skips, Crosby is quite sure.

