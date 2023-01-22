Office: Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death confirmed by Coroner’s Office; Details here





Three months after the Me Kat actor’s tragic death, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has confirmed Leslie Jordan’s cause of death. According to media reports, the Office revealed that the October car accident involving the beloved personality was caused by a sudden heart malfunction. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene after the medical emergency caused him to crash his BMW into a building on Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in West Hollywood. The accident happened while he was on his way to the set of the sitcom. California Rep. Katie Porter, Senate Candidate: What’s the Big Picture? California Rep. Katie Porter, Senate Candidate: What’s the big picture? Run for the Senate Representative Katie Porter (D-California) announced Tuesday that she will run for the Senate in 2024. Why is this important? Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, has not announced whether she will run for re-election, but Porter will put significant pressure on the senior California senator to do so. The big picture Overview: None of California’s sitting senators have publicly stated whether or not they intend to resign, but it is widely believed that Feinstein will not seek re-election. Statements made According to SFGATE, Feinstein filed preliminary documents to run for re-election in 2021, but that was more of a formality than an official announcement. “To keep this account active, the senator must maintain current filings with the FEC,” Feinstein communications director Tom Mentzer told SFGATE. Since the news broke, it was suspected that Jordan was suffering from a medical emergency which eventually led to him driving into the side of a building. Now, three months later, the coroner’s office has listed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office also reportedly confirmed that there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in the Jordans system at the time of the crash. Leslie Jordan’s sudden death has prompted tributes from around the world, including current and former colleagues such as Ellen DeGeneres, George Takei and fellow Will and Grace, among others. Jordan rose to fame significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine by posting heartwarming videos. He was also a notable figure on shows like American Horror Story and Call Me Kat. FAQs: Who was Leslie Jordan?

Leslie Jordan was an American actor, comedian, writer and singer. When is Leslie Jordan born?

April 29, 1955

