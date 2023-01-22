Entertainment
Andr Leon Talleys Kaftans and cufflinks go to auction | Smart News
In the world of haute couture, Andre Leon Talley is often described as a larger than life presence. The barrier breakervogue editor-in-chief of the magazine, who died last year at 73, had a reputation for charming everyone around him while wearing designer caftans and theatrical jewelry.
Unbeknownst to many, Talley also spent much of his life in the naves of black churches, where he was an engaged member of the community.
Now Talley’s public and private lives come together with Christies The collection of André Leon Talleyan auction of 448 lots that the New York Times Vanessa Friedman calls it the fashion sale of the century. Profits will be shared betweenAbyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, andMount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Talley’s hometown of Durham, North Carolina.
André, like most of us, just wanted to be loved, Darren Walker, president of theFord Foundation and a longtime friend of Talleys, says the Times. And one of the reasons he really loved his church family is because he was embraced unconditionally, and that wasn’t the case in the fashion world, which was looking to box him in the fashion diva cartoon.
On Wednesday, the Christies Collection kicked off a three-city tour in Palm Beach, Florida. It will make its way to Paris during Couture Week, then back to New York during Fashion Week. On January 27, most of the sale will open online. Sixty-eight lots will be auctioned live on February 15.
The sale will showcase the worlds that Andre has not exhibited, says Alexis E. Thomas, the executor of his estate, at the Times. Everyday items that go under the hammer include a pair ofsimple monogram canvas tote bags from Talleys hour to vogue (where he became the magazine’s first black male creative director) and atennis racket (be careful, the tennis racket is Chanel). Also on sale are several collections of books on fashion, jewelry, pop culture, erotic, Russian art and design, interior design and more.
Things of more modest value are also representative and tell who Andr was like some of the most valuable things that are in the live auction, Bonnie Brennan, president of Christies Americas, saysvogues Andre-Naquian Wheeler. We want to ensure that we honor the full legacy of Andr Leon Talley with our buyer base.
These items will be sold alongside the luxury types of fashion Talley was known for: designergloves,Sun glasses andcufflinks; crocodile andalligator Prada coats; Manolo Blahnikalligator sandals; and, of course, its iconic caftans, designed by the likes ofBalenciaga,Gucci andDiana of Furstenberg.
Christies’ current total estimate on the sale is $702,200. The Times says personal property auctions tend to exceed expectations, pointing to the auction of writer Joan Didion’s possessions late last year.
I like the ritual of getting up, mentally preparing to go to church, preparing to greet the [congregants]communication among fellow congregants, and integrating myself into deep, deep service, which gives me the strength to carry on, Talley said. O magazines Brooke Marine in 2020. It’s part of who I am, it’s part of who I’ve become since I was a kid.
