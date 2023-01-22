Ben Zauzmer’s Math Choices – The Hollywood Reporter

Math may one day calculate the number of universes in the multiverse of Everything everywhere all at once, but he cannot understand how the relationship between a mother and her daughter in just one of these universes can impact all the others. Math can measure the frames per second in a young Steven Spielberg’s camera, but it can’t inspire the budding filmmaker at the center of The Fabelmans. Mathematics can tell us exactly when Maverick reaches Mach 10 in Top Gun: Maverickbut not when he achieves inner peace over the demons of the past.

And so it is with the Oscars. Every year, I publish mathematical predictions for the Oscars, starting with the nominee predictions found in this article, using all the data from that year’s awards season and historical trends to calculate the likelihood of each nominee hearing their name. Sometimes my model’s favorites do well, like last year’s Oscars where 19 out of 20 favorites won their races. Sometimes there are a lot of upheavals.

But math can only tell us who is most likely to win, not Why these films deserve the recognition they receive. It’s a beautiful thing – it allows us to debate and debate and debate who the rightful winners are. But first, let’s use the stats to get a glimpse of who those winners might be.

Best Picture

Five films virtually lock to hear their names called out for the first category: Everything everywhere all at once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Warehouse, The Fabelmansand Top Gun: Maverick. These nominee predictions essentially double the first Oscar predictions, so Everywhere at the current advance, but there is plenty of time for that to change.

Elvis and Avatar: The Way of the Water look pretty good at rounding out the top seven, although that’s certainly not guaranteed. From there, the image becomes more cloudy. The calculations see seven main contenders for these last three places – women who talk, Babylon, Glass Onion, The whale, In the west, nothing is new, Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand RRR. But some of those percentages are so low that it’s entirely possible that a movie even lower than this list will sneak into the top ten.

Best Director

The Daniels, the common name of Everything everywhere all at once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, could become the third co-winners in this prestigious category. Only Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise (West Side Story) and the Coen brothers (There is no country for old people) have already teamed up to claim this honor.

Not so fast, says Todd Field (Warehouse), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin). After them, there’s a big gap: no other candidate even has a one-in-three chance of being nominated, so the model essentially gives us the shrug emoji as a prediction for last place.

Best actor

Best Actor is a terrific three-way race. We have Golden Globe winners Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Austin Butler (Elvis), and Critics Choice Champion Brendan Fraser (The whale). All three have ticked the nomination boxes of the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTAs and numerous critics groups along the way.

Bill Nighy (Life) and Paul Mescal (After Sun) are the model’s somewhat confident picks for the final two seats at the table, but don’t rule out Jeremy Pope (Inspection), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), or Adam Sandler (hustle).

Best Actress

Catherine Hepburn. Ingrid Bergman. Walter Brenan. Daniel Day-Lewis. Frances McDormand. Jack Nicholson. Meryl Streep.

That’s it – the complete list of people with three acting Oscars. But these seven giants of their craft could be about to welcome an eighth member to their club, as Cate Blanchett tops Best Actress for her role in Warehouse. At the very least, she has a 99.6% chance of being nominated. But hot on his heels is Michelle Yeoh (Everything everywhere all at once), followed by Danielle Deadwyler (Up to) and Viola Davis (The female king).

The last place is up for grabs, with Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Ana de Armas (Blond) like the first two, according to the calculations.

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything everywhere all at once) is off to a fantastic start this awards season. I would reach my word count and would have to remove the last three categories from this article if I listed all the awards it has won so far.

But when it comes time for his Oscar campaign, he may have to do battle with a pair of actors from The Banshees of Inisherin: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Fans of this film might risk splitting their vote, further increasing Ke Huy Quan’s chances.

Best Supporting Actress

In a weird part of Oscar history, no actor from a Marvel movie has been nominated for an Oscar. Well, there’s a 98.4% chance that Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) will change that on Tuesday morning. Additionally, his film’s predecessor remains the only Marvel film to win an Oscar, and Bassett will represent one of the sequel’s best chances to match that feat.

But don’t rule out Kerry Condon, who is in a strong position to be one of four actors in The Banshees of Inisherin to be named. According to the data, Hong Chau of The whale and Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu of Everything everywhere all at once.

Best Original Screenplay

Of the eight categories discussed in this article, Everything everywhere all at once leads in half of them, including Best Original Screenplay. That said, you could argue for one of the top four films in the lead here. The Banshees of Inisherin won the Golden Globe Award, while Warehouse and The Fabelmans have racked up just about every relevant nomination.

Then it gets tricky. Normally, the Writers Guild of America plays a big role in leading the way here, but this year they’ve changed their schedule so that their nominations won’t be released until after the Oscar nominations are out. Obviously, they don’t design their schedule around people trying to predict Oscar nominations with math!

Best Adapted Screenplay

women who talk and She says are anything but insured, and Life is in a very good place. The whale has a three out of five chance of being nominated. But just like the original screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay gets tricky quickly without help from the Writers Guild.

Four wordy titles – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads, Top Gun: Maverickand In the west, nothing is new – are all within 8 percentage points of each other, and with so much uncertainty, it’s entirely possible that a script not on this list could make it into the top five on Oscar nomination morning. .

Ben Zauzmer is the author of Oscarmetrics: The math behind Hollywood’s biggest night.