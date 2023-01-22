10 Best Movies Where The Supporting Actor Steals The Show

Usually, the lead actors are expected to carry most of the weight of the film and impress the audience more than most other cast members. However, there were a few occasions where the actor whose character was supposed to help ended up being the best part of the movie.





Several factors contribute to a supporting actor performing better than the lead role. These range from the talent of the person chosen to the actor being given better material to work with. So, what are some of the movies where the highest-paid actor got an upgrade?

About 12 Years A Slave, sensitive topics are discussed about the plot. Please proceed with caution.

ten Robert De Niro is legendary as the younger version of Vito Corleone

The Godfather Part II

The character of Vito Corleone is one of the main reasons why the slices of The Godfather The trilogy is considered one of the best gangster films, and while Marlon Brando has his fingerprints all over the character in the first film, De Niro does even better in the sequel. Through young Vito, f to see how the Corleone crime family was formed in the early 1900s.

While Al Pacino has some amazing lines as the main character, Michael Corleone, his scenes don’t elicit as much excitement as Vito’s. From the assassination of Don Fanucci to starting the oil import Genco Pura as a front, twenty-year-old Vito works hard, and De Niro brilliantly brings out the character’s enthusiasm and relentlessness while ‘he is there.

9 Lupita Nyong’o’s Patsey Stays Strong Despite Oppression

12 years of slavery

Nyong’o’s performance still impresses fans to this day because her character only appears for less than 10 minutes in a film that is over 2 hours long, but she puts a permanent imprint on the proceedings. Add in the fact that this was Nyongo’s first appearance in a Hollywood film, and there’s even more to cheer about.

Like many revered movie characters, Nyongo’s performance is defined by one scene. In it, she urges her slave master to continue whipping her. Along with slavery, the theme of sexual abuse is dissected through its characters, leaving audiences both enraged and relieved that such a dark time is now over.

8 Javier Bardem is in great shape as villain Anton Chigurgh

There is no country for old people

Javier Bardem is best known for delivering one of the most thought-provoking villain speeches ever. Heavy rainbut his amazing performance in There is no country for old people easily landed him a role in Bond. In the Coen Brothers movie, Bardem eclipses Josh Brolin by perfectly projecting the stern and sadistic nature of hitman Anton Chigurgh.

Unlike other villains who prefer to play with words, Bardem’s character is thrifty with them, preferring to inflict pain rather than engage in endless chatter. As such, the actor’s skills are best seen through his facial expression, especially his smile and composure. Additionally, Chigurgh’s preference for using a tethered bolt pistol makes him seem pretty badass.

7 Eva Marie Saint creates the model for Bond Girls

From North to Northwest

Many of the biggest Bond girls borrowed something from the character of Eva Marie in Alfred Hitchcock’s spy film From North to Northwest. After all, the film came out a few years before the first Bond project, Dr No, was done.

As spy Eve Kendall, Marie Saint surpasses Hollywood golden boy Cary Grant, whose character she is tasked with seducing. Like Vesper Lynd or Madeleine Swann, Kendall is more than a stressed lady. She is always one step ahead of everyone she associates with and never fails to find a way out of danger. The well-executed seduction sequence inside the Chicago train is also something even the Bond girls can’t match.

6 Tommy DeVito remains Joe Pesci’s greatest character

Freedmen

In Freedmen, Joe Pesci’s character, Tommy DeVito, is not only a “made man” (member of the mafia who was sworn to the Cosa Nostra) but also dies long before the credits begin to roll. Despite this, he remains the most talked about of the film’s long list of gangsters.

Part of it has to do with the weather “Funny how?” of Pesci. scene, where he bullies the main character, Henry Hill, for calling him a funny person. What’s even more remarkable is that Pesci actually improvised most of the dialogue in the scene. On top of that, Tommy DeVito’s death is so brutal that it sticks in the minds of the public for a long time.

5 R. Lee Ermey is a rookie’s worst nightmare as a Sgt. hartmann

Full Metal Jacket

Having previously served as a military drill instructor in real life, Ermey couldn’t have landed a better role than Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket. The character appears in the first part of the film as an officer in charge of training recruits in a boot camp before a mission in Vietnam.

Hartman takes every opportunity he can to terrify junior officers. As he’s busy barking and making fun of himself, the audience can’t help but feel that Ermey is playing himself. While his death at the hands of a rookie is the perfect punishment for his viciousness, the second half of the film ends up being boring without him.

4 Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs is changing the franchise for the better

Fast Five

Fast Five is not only when the fast furious the franchise gets really good, but also when Dwayne Johnson’s career starts to skyrocket. The actor brings some life to the proceedings through his role as DSS agent Luke Hobbs, who must arrest Dominic Toretto and his team.

Thanks to Johnson’s looks, Vin Diesel gets competition for the muscle tough job he was the only one to have held before. He’s good here too, but Dwayne Johnson dazzles more because he’s got better action sequences and better dialogue. His physique also makes him command all the scenes in which he finds himself.

3 Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Continues To Torment The Protagonist

Thesilenceofthelambs

The image of smiling Dr. Hannibal Lecter is one fans of all genres are familiar with, but it’s Anthony Hopkins’ performance that truly makes the character iconic. No other would probably have made a better Hannibal since the voice of the actor suits the character who never seems to worry at all despite his confinement.

What’s more impressive about the villain is that his appeal is based on legend rather than action. The audience barely sees him committing any of the murders he’s been locked up for. Instead, they only learn how long his streak was through dialogue. Hopkins’ choice of words, coupled with the way he intimidates the protagonist, makes it easy for audiences to root for him.

2 Christoph Waltz is ruthless and cunning as a Third Reich official

Inglourious Basterds

Late-blooming Hollywood star Christopher Waltz proves himself in alternate history film, Inglourious Basterds, where he plays the role of a high-ranking Nazi officer tasked with capturing Jews in France. And from the opening scene, it’s clear that her performance will be flawless.

While Brad Pitt’s character is the stereotypical guerrilla looking for blood, Colonel Hans Landa de Waltz delivers some amazing monologues and is a better decision maker than everyone else. He’s so smart that he even makes a deal with the Basterds to spare his life at the end of the money, despite a long list of atrocities.

1 Heath Ledger’s posthumous Oscar sums up his performance

The black Knight

Heath Ledger’s unexpected death still hurts DC fans, as he undoubtedly would have continued as the Joker for years to come. Too big are his shoes that other actors who have played the character since have struggled to fill them.

In The black Knight, Batman is eclipsed in his own movie as the Joker leads the way in every key scene and delivers some of the greatest superhero movie quotes. Ledger also gets the Joker’s laugh and tone, ensuring the villain is as menacing as fans have always known him to be.

