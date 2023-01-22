Julian Sands missing: Actors’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in the California mountains





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was heading for a mountainous area in Southern California on the day he was reported missing. Sands, 65, was reported missing while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday, Jan. 13, as searches for local authorities continue by helicopter and drones weather permitting . The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department previously said phone pings showed Sands heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he first went missing. However, the US Department has since clarified to the PA news agency that those pings were delayed and showed his movements on the day of his disappearance on January 13. The development comes after the department said there was still no deadline to call off the search a week after he first disappeared in the mountains of Southern California. US authorities said the incident was still classified as a search and rescue operation, although snow, sleet and fog continued to hamper operations on foot. As of Thursday January 19, visibility at high altitudes in the Mount Baldy area remained poor, with the search expected to continue as conditions permitted. We will plan another ground search when the weather improves, and it will be safe for our ground crews, a department spokesperson told the PA news agency. No deadline to call off search for Julian Sands, authorities say

Earlier Thursday, the Sands family towed their car from a parking lot where it was discovered during the search. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Residents of Mount Baldy noted the extreme conditions but said they would not rule anything out in the mission to find Sands. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department previously urged hikers to think twice and heed warnings, saying its search and rescue teams responded to 14 calls to and around Mount Baldy over the course of of the past four weeks. That same day, The Independent revealed footage sent from Sands to his grandson Billy in September, which shows the father-of-three mountaineering. Additional reporting by Press Association

