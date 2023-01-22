Girls, Girls, Girls – Legendary West Hollywood Stripteases





Motley Crue’s video for their hit song “Girls, Girls, Girls” showed the four members strolling down Sunset Boulevard and visiting two of the street’s most well-known strip clubs, the Body Shop and the Seventh Veil. This video was released in 1987 and brought attention to both clubs. More than 30 years later, these businesses are still open, showing the enduring appeal of pretty ladies stripping. These two establishments are just the most enduring of those establishments that have a long history in West Hollywood, a city whose convenient location next to the movie capital but outside the jurisdiction of the LAPD has made it a hot spot for shady and illegal activities. One of WeHo’s most memorable skin palaces was the Pink Pussycat on Santa Monica Blvd. just west of Fairfax which opened in 1961 and quickly became a hangout for well-heeled lovers of the art of stripping. A nice Jewish couple, Harry and Alice Schiller, have managed to transform a failing Latin jazz club in a run-down neighborhood into the fanciest strip club in town hosting celebrities, sports figures, politicians and men business. Alice was responsible for the club’s all-pink interior as well as the stage names of the dancers which included Fran Sinatra, Dina Martin and Peeler Lawford. In the 1960s, the club was home to the Pink Pussycat College of Striptease, which taught beginner dancers subjects such as “The Fundamentals of Abduction” and “Psychology of Inhibitions.” Classes were taught by dancer and comedian Sally Marr, mother of comedian Lenny Bruce. In 1967, Alice Schiller bragged, “I probably glamorized 1,000 kitties. Twenty of my cats have married multi-millionaires. The Pink Pussycat closed in the late 70s and was replaced by gay and lesbian nightclub Peanuts. At the end of the 90s, the place was taken over by Club 7969. Another legendary establishment was the Classic Cat, which Hollywood historian Alison Martino called “the biggest and most luxurious shirtless club of them all.” The club’s location on the Strip at 8844 Sunset made it a favorite spot for ’60s actors like Adam West, Doug McClure, and Robert Conrad, as well as couples and actresses like Lana Turner. The building later became University Stereo, followed by Tower Video in the 80s. It is now occupied by Chase Bank. A club making an appearance in the Motley Crue video is the Seventh Veil, which still sits at the east end of the Sunset Strip near La Brea. Some scenes in the video were filmed inside the Seventh Veil, which occupies a venue that has been home to burlesque clubs since the 1940s. This club attracts patrons with two stages, $20 admission, and private dances. The most famous strip club in the area is The Body Shop on Sunset at Harper Avenue, which has been around since the 60s, making it the longest open strip club in West Hollywood. Even a fire in 2008 that nearly burned down the place couldn’t stop this ever-popular all-naked club. With reasonable cover charges and 200 dancers, The Body Shop is worth a visit, especially if you’re ever nostalgic for the hair metal era. The Body Shop is the only one of these clubs that I have seen inside. In 1975, I attended a record release party for the band War, when the music business was at its height. I suspect that in these “me too” days, labels aren’t throwing PR parties at places where naked women pour jugs of wine over their bodies and Joe Cocker falls out of a limo onto the car park.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehoville.com/2023/01/21/girls-girls-girls-west-hollywoods-legendary-strip-joints/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos