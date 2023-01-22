How an accident nearly cost me days until my birthday

Nollywood actor, Ayo Animashaun, who recently survived a car accident, talks to TEMITOPE ADETUNJI on the experience

Recently you survived a terrible accident, what really happened?

In addition to my acting career, I am also a construction engineer, helping people with construction. A client of mine gave me a future plan to help him dig a pool and lounge. That’s where I was from when the accident happened. I had already arrived in Magboro when a trailer carrying gravel failed its brakes and crashed into my car. He dragged my car, spinning it. I actually thought my car was going to fall into the ditch around the Magboro bus stop. I saw my car skid. People were already screaming that I was dead, because my car was completely compressed. But I was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital in Magboro, where I received first aid before being transferred to Ifako General Hospital.

When did the accident take place?

It was a few days before my birthday, December 22, 2022.

How do you feel after surviving the accident, especially since it was just days away from your birthday?

It took me another hour to confirm to myself that I was still breathing because at that moment I saw my soul leaving my body. You can imagine yourself sitting and driving your car, the steering doesn’t control, the brakes don’t work, and the car spins. I was traveling, so I was at 100-120km/h on the express. Then they hit me, my car started spinning, then I said to myself, this is the end.

Were you seriously injured?

No, just a scratch and a bruise on my lips.

Are there any lessons you learned from this experience?

I learned that everything you have can be taken away when you least expect it. I never thought this could happen to me. I believed that God was always behind me and that no one could do anything to me. Now, I believe anything can happen, anyone can do anything; don’t underestimate people. All I could say was that, then, it’s me!

Is this to suggest that you think the accident has a spiritual connotation?

You know the world is spiritual. I am grateful to God for giving me a second chance. God just wanted me to live so I could count my blessings and show my gratitude.

How long have you been an actor?

I started playing at the end of 2006; about 17 now.

Have you had any acting training?

Yes, I trained as part of the Odunfa group, with the ensemble of Yinka Quadri, Ogogo and others.

Who are your contemporaries?

I don’t always want to talk about it, but I will say that I was trained by Yinka Quadri; he was my role model and he gave me the best support in the industry, and I owe it to him.

What influenced your decision to become an actor?

Both my parents were born actors; you can’t spend an hour with my dad and he wouldn’t crack you up. So it’s something that runs in my family.

How do you reconcile the work of an actor with that of a site engineer?

With Nigeria’s current economy, you cannot survive by doing just one thing. When I was in school, I had a mini poultry farm and a fish farm. So, I grew up knowing that you have to have different streams of income. If one doesn’t work, another will. Besides being an actor and site engineer, I’m also a certified gym instructor.

How many films have you produced or acted in?

I have acted in many films but only produced one film. I produced the film in 2018; it was released in 2021 on Africa Magic and aired in 2022. It is titled Akinbusayomi.

Why are Nollywood actresses richer than their male counterparts? We see them flaunting mansions and expensive cars.

Society generally encourages women more than men. It’s not just in the film industry; it’s like that everywhere. In the financial sector, for example, you see female bankers driving big cars. So it’s everywhere, not just in the movie industry.