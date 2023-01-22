



In the first act of Damien Chazelles, a hyperventilated, splashboard portrait of early Hollywood, an elephant shits explosively right on the screen, blanketing us in a veritable sewer farm of botched excrement. Over the next three hours (trust me, it seems longer), you’ll be treated to a man chomping on live rats in the bowels of hell, a giant alligator snapping at the heels of underground revelers chorusing ape /chimpanzee of Aba Daba Honeymoon, and a rattlesnake sinking its fangs into Margot Robbies’ neck before having her head chopped off with a knife. Well, also watch an actor pee on a Fatty Arbuckle-style partygoer (Playtime with potty time!) and see Robbie vomit all over someone’s nice suit, wildly stripping a Klik rug in the process. It’s all delivered in screaming, hyperactive tones that make Baz Luhrmanns Red Mill! sound like one of Hungarian author Bla Tarr’s slowest works. Subtle it is not. It’s not good either. The story (if that word can be used to describe a succession of over-choreographed sets strung together by interstitial date markers and screaming episodes) follows silver-screen dreamers Manuel Manny Torres (Diego Calva) and Nellie LaRoy (Robbie) as they climb the greasy pole to stardom in the founding era of cinema. Nellie wants to be a star (you don’t become one star, darling. Either you’re one or you’re not), while Manny aspires to make movies in any ability, from shoveling shit at lavish parties, becoming a fixer for matinee heartthrob Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), and taking on uncertain positions in a studio (when asked if he’s a producer, he responds that he is a executive). For all its bodily fluid-conscious carnivals and glamorous excess, Babylon is derivative and uninspiring fare. As the couples’ fortunes change, so does the world they sold their souls to, with movies going from silent to sound like Wild West Anarchy from the emerging unregulated industry (immortalized in the apocryphal tome by Kenneth Angers Hollywood Babylon, to which Chazelles’ title alludes) gives way to something altogether more corporate. With almost breathtaking audacity, Chazelle imagines Babylon to be a kind of origin story for sing in the rainnodding awkwardly at the 1952 classic before simply pulling out clips from it that remind us how much better Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly were at making this self-referential Hollywood shtick. For all its nods to film history and its conscious carnivals of bodily fluids and glamorous excess, Babylon is hysterical rather than historical fare, derivative rather than inventive. A sequence in which Manny visits a laughing mobster (a Joker-faced Tobey Maguire) is roughly taken from Alfred Molina’s scene in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 top story of cinematic madness. boogie nights, down to the hidden sidekick who keeps making random explosive noises (swapping cherry bombs for coughing). Then there are the inevitable jazz subplots that serve as a continuing apology for the whitewashing criticism leveled at Chazelles. La La Land while also suggesting that the miniseries format of its 2020 Netflix release The whirlwind might have suited this sprawling mess of a movie better. From Jean Smarts gossip columnist Elinor St John to German Spike Jonzes director Otto von Strassberger, performances oscillate between pastiche and pantomime, though bored viewers can spend hours playing at spotting the celebrity figure. Max Minghella may be specifically named Boy Wonder Producer Irving Thalberg, but is Pitt supposed to be silent movie star John Gilbert? How many Clara Bows are there in Nellie LaRoy? Li Jun Lis vampy Lady Fay Zhu is surely just a thinly disguised Anna May Wong, the groundbreaking Chinese-American star. Multi-award winning Justin Hurwitz’s overworked score, Florencia Martins’ lavish production design, and Linus Sandgren’s endlessly swirling cinematography add to the overcooked tenor. Finally, we come to a climactic car crash crossover between Cinema paradise and the Stargate sequence of 2001: A Space Odyssey a ridiculous showreel that’s supposed to be a time fall through decades of movie magic, but actually looks like those toe-curling multiplex commercials they run before the main feature, trying to persuade patrons not to not watch movies on the small screen. On this proof, I would gladly stay at home.

