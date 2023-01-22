The day after remarking ‘who is Shah Rukh Khan’, Assam CM says the Bollywood actor called him





A few hours after asking, Who is Shah Rukh Khan?in response to questions about a protest in Guwahati against the actor’s upcoming film PathaneAssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Sunday that he spoke to Khan and assured him that the government would ensure that such an incident would not happen again.

On Friday, Bajrang Dal activists gathered outside the Gold Digital Cinema Hall in Guwahati and were filmed vandalizing and setting fire to Pathane posters and shouting Jai Shri Ram”. Sri, Bollywood actor @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that his duty of state government was to maintain law and order. Well educate yourself and make sure there are no such untoward incidents. Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023 National spokesperson for Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vinod Bansal, said the Bajrang Dal municipal unity protest was in line with the position of Hindu right-wing groups. Our position is very clear. Bollywood ke bhaijaan will have to apologize to Hindu society, and until necessary corrections are made, we will not let the film be released,” he said. Asked about the incident, Sarma on Saturday appeared to be unaware of the incident. If someone lodges a complaint at a police station, we will act immediately. I don’t know what this Pathaan-Wathaan is. I haven’t heard of it, I haven’t seen it. I don’t have time for that… Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care, we have so many Shah Rukh Khans here. Dr. Bezbaruah’ (upcoming Assamese film) will be released, so be worried about it. Those who made the film didn’t say anything either. I take everyone’s phone calls. Why should we worry? Shah Rukh Khan would have if there was a problem… If Shah Rukh Khan calls, I will see what the problem is. Sunday Assam CM tweeted, Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that his duty of state government was to maintain law and order. Well educate yourself and make sure there are no such untoward incidents. When asked about the action taken by the police against the protesters on Saturday, Guwahatis Police Commissioner Diganta Borah said the police had not received any complaints about the incident. At the BJP national executive meeting last week in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised party workers to avoid making unnecessary comments about the films. No one should make unnecessary comments that overshadow the hard work we are doing, he said. Senior BJP leaders such as Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur had issued calls for a boycott Pathane over objections to an actor Deepika Padukone costume in a song from the film.

