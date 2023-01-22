St. Xavier’s College – Filmmakers debate Bollywood at Xaviers





A debate at St Xaviers College, Kolkata on Saturday night weighed in on the content or lack thereof responsible for Bollywood’s apparent decline. The motion was: This House believes we are witnessing the euthanasia of Bollywood. The Event: Fr Joris Memorial Nihil Ultra Trophy National Debate, presented by the Alumni Association of St Xaviers College (Kolkata) in association with the CDC and in partnership with The Telegraph. Speakers included household names in the industry here, in Mumbai and in the south. The debate was moderated by Kunal Sarkar, cardiac surgeon and president of the Calcutta Debating Circle. Bollywood was championed by filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Rahul Rawail, Madhur Bhandarkar and Nikkhil Advani and producer Amit Khanna. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, who opened the discussion, said audiences have evolved as a result of the home confinement due to the pandemic. Editor A. Sreekar Prasad, also speaking on behalf of the motion, said: Over the past 10 to 15 years, we see that Hindi cinema has mainly appealed to a very urban population. So, over a period of time, all the disconnection happened. Filmmaker Shaji N. Khatun had no hesitation: I still doubt that Bollywood films have depth. Music producer Subhasree Thanikachalam also felt that Bollywood had disconnected from its roots. Xaverian and filmmaker Ashoke Vishwanathan wondered why Bollywood was unable to get out of the rut. But Bollywood also had its supporters. Film producer Amit Khanna said: Bollywood had the best year last year. The view that has been conjured up that there has been some sort of creative atrophy in Bollywood itself is baseless. Renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra said: The biggest films may have failed for a while. But you must have seen the box office moving forward for a movie like Pathane. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail said box office collections may have made some people think South Indian movies were bigger. Madhur Bhandarkar, who has delivered several Bollywood hits over the years, said: There is no need after the pandemic that all films across India should be affected. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has seen a turnaround in Bollywood. On January 25, a movie is released which registered a 2.1 lakh advance. Pathane. The audience, made up of students, alumni, teachers and many more, didn’t seem too convinced by the Bollywood story. The motion is adopted. The debate was the largest in the city, not only because of the unprecedented attendance or the moving movement, but also because of the stellar line-up of speakers, said Firdausul Hasan, Honorary Secretary of St Xaviers College Kolkata Alumni Association. Principal Fr Dominic Savio said: Debates and speeches highlighting different viewpoints are always welcome.

