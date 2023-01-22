Bollywood actors with the most flops





Actors are the ones who always entertain us with their amazing on-screen performances. But not every time they are able to strike the right chord with the audience. Some of them have faced the heat of a number of film flops in their careers. Among renowned Bollywood actors, Mithun Chakraborty, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan have had their share of flop films. Mithun Chakraborti Mithun Chakraborty who is the highest paid actor in Bollywood has faced several flops in his career. It has delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, but its share of flops has been quite high. His films like Guru, Ek Nari Ek Brahma and Naya Kashmakash “didn’t make an impact at the box office.

Jeetendra Likewise, Jeetendra, the veteran Bollywood actor, had several flop films. His movies like Raja Babu, Kasam and Police Aur Mujrim failed to get the expected box office numbers. Dharmendra Dharmendra, the legendary Bollywood actor, also had to deal with the heat of film flop. His films like Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, Raja Jani and Jaggu failed to make an impact at the box office.



Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has also had his share of flop films. His films like Yudh, Ajooba and Ganga Jamuna Saraswati did not do well at the box office.



Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, has also had his share of flop films. His films like Kudrat Ka Kanoon, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kesari failed to make an impact at the box office. Ajay Devgan Bollywood action hero Ajay Devgan has also had his share of film flop. His films like Hum Kisi se Kum Nahin, Raja Bhaiya and Hulchul did not do well at the box office. Read also : Sonam Kapoor can’t get enough of Isha Ambanis’ look from Anant and Radhika Merchants engagement Shah Rukh Khan Finally, Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, has also had his share of flop films. His films like Ra.One, Zero, and Dil Se failed to make an impact at the box office. Read also : Kangana Ranaut: Emergency, Overall, these actors have delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, but they’ve also had their share of flop films.

