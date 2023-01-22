Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident





Actor Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones when he was hit by a snowplow earlier this month, he said in an Instagram post on Saturday. Lots of love and appreciation to all of you, said Renner, 52, who plays superhero Hawkeye in Marvels Avengers and also starred in the Paramount + crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown Those 30+ broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just as the love and connection with family and friends grows deeper. Renner was clearing snow for a neighbor near his home in Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by a PistenBully snowplow, which weighs at least 7 tons, the Washoe County Sheriff said. , Darin Balaam, at a press conference shortly after the accident on New Year’s Day. The star had gone to speak to a family member when the plow started rolling towards him, Balaam said, adding that Renner was run over when he tried to get into the driver’s seat to stop it. Neighbors helped him as he waited 40 minutes for first responders to arrive on the scene due to weather conditions, Balaam said. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his representative Sam Mast said at the time, adding that Renner was in critical but stable condition when he was treated in intensive care. After more than two weeks in hospital, Renner said he was back home on Wednesday in response to a tweet from the Mayor of Kingstown’s official account promoting Season 2. Apart from my recovering brain fog, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home, he said. The actor, who is a twice Oscar nomineehad previously posted images and videos on Instagram of him standing next to snowplows and driving through icy terrain in a Jeep.

