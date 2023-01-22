7 actresses who disappeared from Bollywood and never came back

While many Bollywood celebrities manage to carve a place in the hearts of the public and charm them for generations, a few unfortunate ones ride their wave of fame for a very short time.

Some actresses entered the industry with a small project or a starring role but could not support themselves in the profession as they suddenly disappeared from Bollywood and never made a comeback.

Here’s a list of seven of those actresses who apparently disappeared after starring in big movies:

1.Kim Sharma



Kim Sharma has yet made a dream debut with Mohabbatein which had a stellar cast featuring star artists like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

After the success of the film, people expected to star in bigger and better projects, but that didn’t happen.

More so, his personal life seemed to make more news than his film career.

2. Koena Mitra





While humming ‘Saki Saki’, we obviously remember Koena Mitra and her breathtaking performance in the song of the film traveler.

But his contribution to the Bollywood industry ended here and shifted to television.

In no time, she accepted shows like Fear Factor India, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3 and Bigg Boss 13.



3. Tanishaa Mukerji





Tanuja’s daughter and Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa made their Bollywood debut with Shh… in 2003.

Later, she played the lead role in Neal and Nikki alongside Uday Chopra, and that was it.

After these films, we see her in many films, including Sarkar and Tango Charliebut she had very less screen time.

Tanishaa tried to make a comeback through leaderbut she didn’t seem to land any major projects afterwards.

4. Sneha Ullal





Sneha made her acting debut with Lucky – No time for love with Salman Khan. The actress was popular at that time for having a lot of resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Soon after Sneha’s first Hindi film, she moved on to Telugu films where she mostly had less screen time and special appearances.

5. Udita Goswami





Udita Goswami caused a stir when she entered Bollywood, and her performances in super hits like Zeher, Paap and Aksar were greatly appreciated by the public.

After her marriage to the famous filmmaker Mohit Suri, she decided to devote time to her family life.

Mother of a beautiful daughter and a son, she composes music and is a disc jockey.

6. Malini Sharma





Malini Sharma has never been out of the limelight as she is known for her modeling and acting skills.

She is known for performing in popular songs like “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag”, “Kya Soorat Hai”, etc.

Later, she married Priyanshu Chatterjee, an actor, but divorced in 2001.

Then she worked in television series to focus on her acting skills.

She finally decided to leave Bollywood after her first appearance in the 2002 hit movie Raj.

7. Pooja Salvi





Pooja Salvi started her career in modeling and worked with many Indian brands.

She was also seen with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a commercial for LUX.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 rom-com drama Rohan Sippys Nautanki Saalaalongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

However, she did not appear in any major projects after the film.